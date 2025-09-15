Offered by

Dia Del Salvadoreno Houston

Community Leadership Award (Nov 13)

Leadership
$3,000

No expiration

Includes 10 VIP seats (front/priority rows), on-stage award presentation, name/logo on venue screens, emcee mention, and on-stage photo moment.

Ambassador
$2,500

No expiration

Includes 10 Orchestra seats, on-stage award presentation, screens + emcee mention, and photo moment.

Ally
$1,900

No expiration

Includes 10 General seats, on-stage award presentation and screens listing.

Friend
$750

No expiration

Includes 4 General seats, on-stage acknowledgment and screens listing.

