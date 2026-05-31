Community Learning Alliance

Offered by

Community Learning Alliance

About the memberships

Community Learning Alliance Memberships

Available until Aug 1
Family Membership - 1 student K-8
$900

Valid until June 5, 2027

Get 10% off when you pay membership fees in full prior to August

Available until Aug 1
Family Membership - 2+ students K-8
$1,350

Valid until June 5, 2027

Get 10% off when you pay membership fees in full prior to August

Family Membership - 1 student K-8, 1 semester
$500

Pay semester membership in full by August 1, 2026 and January 1, 2026

Family Membership - 2+ students K-8, 1 semester
$750

Pay semester membership in full by August 1, 2026 and January 1, 2026

Highschool Membership 9-12 annual
$100

Valid until June 5, 2027

Highschool Membership 9-12 semester
$50

Pay semester membership in full by August 1, 2026 and January 1, 2026

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