Community Living Alternatives Inc. Online Auction

Pick-up location: 14252 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO 80014, USA

KONG Dog Toy Basket – Playtime Pals Collection
$30

Starting bid

Treat your favorite pup to hours of fun with this playful KONG basket! Perfect for fetch, tug, and snuggle time, this bundle includes a variety of KONG favorites built to last through every tail-wagging adventure.

Includes:

  • KONG Cozie plush toy (super soft, squeaky fun)
  • KONG AirDog Squeaker toy (tennis ball texture for fetch)
  • KONG Wild Knots bear and donkey plush toys
  • Assorted durable chew and cuddle toys
  • Reusable blue woven basket

Condition: All toys brand new with tags

Retail value: $115

KONG Cat Toy & Treat Basket – Deluxe Playtime Edition
$15

Starting bid

Keep your cat active, curious, and entertained with this deluxe KONG playtime basket! Packed with premium toys and catnip fun, this gift set offers hours of interactive enrichment and healthy exercise for your feline friend.

Includes:

  • KONG Crackles toy (crinkly fish design)
  • KONG Refillable Catnip Mouse
  • KONG Kitty KONG toy for play and treat dispensing
  • KONG Mousse Treat Tube
  • Assorted plush and catnip toys in a decorative basket

Condition: All items brand new and sealed

Retail value: $40–$50

KONG Cat Toy & Treat Basket – Purrfect Playtime Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Delight your favorite feline with this fun-filled KONG gift basket! Packed with high-quality toys and treats, this bundle offers endless entertainment, exercise, and enrichment for cats of all ages. From crinkly textures to catnip surprises, it’s everything your kitty needs for hours of playtime joy.

Includes:

  • KONG Nibbies (Whitefish recipe treats made with real fish)
  • KONG Crinkle Fish and Parrot toys
  • KONG Catnip Infuser with refillable catnip ball
  • KONG Feather Toy for interactive play
  • Reusable woven gift basket

Condition: All items brand new and sealed

Retail value: $35–$45

Handcrafted Peruvian Vases
$12

Starting bid

This beautiful pair of handcrafted vases from Peru features intricate black and tan geometric designs, showcasing traditional artistry and cultural flair. Perfect for displaying flowers or as striking decorative accents in any space.

Tallest vase is 7" tall and 3.5" in diameter.

Shorter vase is 6" tall and 3.5" in diameter.

Handcrafted Peruvian Dancer Figurines
$10

Starting bid

This charming pair of handcrafted Peruvian dancer figurines captures the joy and vibrancy of traditional dance. Decorated with floral details and rich earthy tones, they make a unique and eye-catching addition to any art or cultural collection.

Approximately 5" tall


Set of Three Peruvian Steer Figurines
$5

Starting bid

This beautifully crafted trio of Peruvian steer figurines showcases traditional artisan techniques and cultural charm. Each piece features intricate details and soft earthy tones, making them a unique and eye-catching addition to any décor or collection.

BLACK+DECKER 12V Cordess Drill/Driver, 1.5Ah, 59 Piece Set
$25

Starting bid

  • Compact Design: 12V MAX* Lithium Ion drill is 35% more compact than previous GCO1200C NiCad drill/driver
  • Comfort and Control: Drill/Driver features mid handle design for comfort and control and an LED light to illuminate work surfaces
  • Long-lasting Battery: Lithium Ion Battery is always ready and holds a charge up to 18 months
  • Comprehensive Set: Includes 59 hand tools and accessories to help tackle any project
  • Portable Storage: Includes carrying bag for easy portability and storage
  • Versatile Tools: Kit includes hammer, tape measure, adjustable wrench, slip joint pliers, ratcheting screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, slot screwdriver, utility knife, assorted nut drivers, assorted screwdriving bits, assorted drill bits, and level.
  • Retails for $112.99
Express Mini Cupcake Maker (9)
$5

Starting bid

Make sweet and savory treats with this handy Express Mini Cupcake Maker. It features a lifting tray, so you can neatly and easily remove your creations from the maker. The non-stick plates and lifting tray release cupcakes swiftly for better results and cleanup. Make gourmet cupcakes or muffins in minutes with this handy tool!

Dimensions: 3.94" H x 11" W x 10.75" D

Chef's Kitchen Set
$25

Starting bid

With this multi-functional modern kitchen, children can prepare delicious food for their family on their own. Open faucet to "wash" fruits and vegetables, and then "cook " with prepared ingredients. This kitchen enables children a full experience of being a little chef. 11 pieces. 23" x 12" x 29".

365 Day Journaling Boxed Set
$5

Starting bid

This beautifully designed hardcover boxed set includes guided journals for mindfulness, self-care, and gratitude — helping you reflect, grow, and stay inspired all year long. A perfect gift for anyone who loves journaling or wants to build a daily reflection practice.

Retails for $56.28

United States Marines Genuine Leather Scrapbook
$5

Starting bid

Honor the service and memories of a proud Marine with this elegant bonded leather scrapbook by K & Company. Featuring a die-cast U.S. Marine Corps medallion and gold-embossed lettering, this 12x12 post-bound album includes 20 top-loading, acid- and lignin-free pages to preserve photos, keepsakes, and achievements for years to come. Perfect for veterans, active-duty members, or Marine families looking to celebrate their journey.

Spicy Shelf Premium Adjustable Cabinet Organizers – Set of 2
$8

Starting bid

Maximize your kitchen storage with these Spicy Shelf Premium Adjustable Cabinet Organizers!
Each set includes two stackable shelves with adjustable legs and a non-slip grip design that holds bottles, cans, and spices securely. These sturdy organizers are 10x stronger than standard shelves and can be configured to fit almost any cabinet or pantry space.


Perfect for organizing spices, baking supplies, bathroom products, or cleaning essentials — and keeping everything in clear view.


Condition: New in box (sealed)
Retail Value: Around $35–$40

Sharper Image “Talking Pictures” 36-Photo Album – Recordable
$5

Starting bid

Capture memories in a whole new way! The Sharper Image Talking Pictures 36 Album lets you pair each of your 36 favorite photos with a personalized voice message. Record up to 36 individual messages — one for each photo — and play them back at the touch of a button.

Perfect for preserving family memories, creating a personalized gift for grandparents, or adding narration to special moments like vacations, weddings, and graduations.


Features:

  • Holds 36 photos (4x6 size)
  • Records and plays back 36 voice messages
  • Battery operated (requires 2 AAA batteries, not included)
  • Original Sharper Image packaging

Condition: New in box (unopened)

Underestimated: An Autism Miracle – Paperback
$3

Starting bid

An inspiring true story of communication, perseverance, and hope. Underestimated: An Autism Miracle shares the remarkable journey of Jamison Handley, a young man with autism once presumed nonverbal, who proves the world wrong through breakthrough communication. Co-written with his father, J.B. Handley, this powerful book redefines what’s possible for individuals with autism and their families.

Details:

  • Paperback edition
  • Author: J.B. Handley & Jamison Handley
  • Publisher: Skyhorse Publishing
  • ISBN: 9781510766849
  • Condition: Excellent / Like New
“FAMILY” Collage Wall Frame – Holds 8 Photos
$5

Starting bid

Celebrate your favorite moments with this beautiful “FAMILY” collage photo frame!
Featuring a stylish black metal design with the word FAMILY across the top, this wall frame holds 8 photos of varying sizes — perfect for displaying cherished memories of loved ones, vacations, or special occasions.

Details:

  • Total of 8 openings for photos
  • Mixed sizes (fits 4x6 and smaller)
  • Easy to hang — includes wall hooks
  • Classic black finish to match any décor
  • New in packaging

Condition: Brand new, sealed in original wrap

Bronze Eagle Figurine – 7” Wingspan Wildlife Sculpture
$5

Starting bid

Symbolizing strength and freedom, this striking bronze-finish eagle figurine features an impressive wingspan and detailed craftsmanship. The eagle is captured mid-flight with talons extended, perched atop a sturdy black base — a perfect addition to any office, den, or patriotic display.

Details:

  • Height: Approximately 7 inches
  • Material: Resin with bronze metallic finish
  • Mounted on a round black base
  • Intricate feather and motion detailing
  • Ideal for wildlife enthusiasts or collectors of Americana décor

Condition: Excellent, like new

Adorable Llama Figurine Set – Hand-Painted Ceramic Pair
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of charm to your home with this delightful pair of hand-painted llama figurines! Crafted with textured detail and warm earth-tone finishes, these sweet llamas bring personality and joy to any space — perfect for collectors or as whimsical décor on a shelf, desk, or mantel.

Details:

  • Set of 2 llama figurines
  • Material: Hand-painted ceramic or resin (textured finish)
  • Approx. 4–5 inches tall each
  • Great gift for animal lovers or décor enthusiasts
  • Excellent condition, in original box
$10

Starting bid

Warm up the season with this charming holiday basket filled with sweet and comforting delights. Perfect for a coffee lover or as a thoughtful winter gift, this set includes a rich coffee blend, delicious gingersnap cookies, and festive accents that add a touch of cheer.

Includes:

  • Bourbon Barrel Aged Coffee (ground)
  • Gingersnap cookies
  • Holiday-themed kitchen towel (“But First, Coffee”)
  • Two hand-painted wooden nutcracker ornaments
  • Decorative holiday basket with festive filler

Condition: All items new and gift-ready
Retail value: $30–$40

Strawberry Tea & Kitchen Basket Sweet and Charming Gift Set
$5

Starting bid

Bring a touch of freshness to your day with this delightful strawberry-themed gift basket! Perfect for tea lovers or anyone who enjoys a cozy kitchen touch, this charming set combines flavor, fragrance, and fun.

Includes:

  • Strawberry Ceylon Tea (25 tea bags)
  • Strawberry-scented candle
  • Strawberry-patterned pot holder and dish towel
  • Red ceramic mug
  • “Scrubsy” kitchen scrubber
  • Decorative woven gift basket

Condition: All items new and gift-ready

Retail value: $30–$40

Chocolate Lovers Holiday Basket – Sweet Indulgence Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

Satisfy every sweet tooth with this delicious chocolate-themed holiday basket! Perfect for gifting (or keeping!), this cozy collection features rich European chocolates, toffee-covered pretzels, and homemade-style treats, all wrapped up with a touch of holiday cheer.

Includes:

  • Clancy’s Milk Chocolate Toffee Covered Pretzels
  • Choceur Dark Chocolate with Rum
  • Schogetten Alpine Milk Chocolate
  • Homemade-style chocolate fudge squares
  • Festive holiday bear ornament
  • Reusable woven basket with fabric lining

Condition: All items new and gift-ready

Retail value: $25–$35

Holiday Wine & Gourmet Basket – Cozy Winter Celebration
$15

Starting bid

Celebrate the season with this festive holiday basket filled with wine, savory snacks, and sweet treats — perfect for sharing or gifting! The charming snowman centerpiece and cozy red presentation make it a cheerful addition to any holiday gathering.

Includes:

  • Two bottles of red wine (assorted)
  • Garden Herb Puff Pastry Crackers
  • Gourmet jam spread
  • Storskäkon imported cheese spread
  • Two glass snack bowls with holiday fillers
  • Knitted snowman decoration
  • Reusable wicker picnic-style basket with red fabric lining

Condition: All items new and beautifully arranged

Retail value: $75–$90

Happy Kitchen Gift Basket – Baking & Home Essentials Set
$10

Starting bid

Brighten any kitchen with this delightful “Happy Kitchen” gift basket! Perfect for home cooks and baking enthusiasts, this set combines cheerful décor, practical tools, and a touch of sweetness — beautifully arranged in a stylish woven H&D basket.

Includes:

  • “Happy Kitchen” decorative towel set
  • “Gather” oven mitt and coordinating potholder
  • Mini nonstick fry pan (6")
  • Banana bread baking mix
  • Decorative ceramic trivet
  • Reusable woven Harry & David storage basket

Condition: All items new and gift-ready

Retail value: $45–$55

$50 Red Robin Gift Card – Gourmet Burgers & Brews
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a delicious dining experience at Red Robin! Enjoy gourmet burgers, bottomless fries, and signature drinks with this $50 gift card — perfect for family dinners, date nights, or casual get-togethers.

Details:

  • $50 value
  • Redeemable at any Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews location or online
  • No expiration date
$60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card – Legendary Steaks & Sides
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a hearty meal and warm hospitality with this $60 Texas Roadhouse gift card! Perfect for a fun night out, this card can be used toward their famous hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and freshly baked rolls with cinnamon butter.

Details:

  • $60 value
  • Redeemable at any Texas Roadhouse location nationwide
  • No expiration date
$10 Dairy Queen Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or share the sweetness!) with a $10 in Dairy Queen gift card. Perfect for ice cream lovers and fans of DQ classics, these cards can be used toward Blizzards, sundaes, cones, burgers, and more at any participating Dairy Queen location.

Details:

  • $10 gift card
  • Redeemable at participating Dairy Queen restaurants nationwide
  • No expiration date
Handcrafted Peruvian Nativity Set
$5

Starting bid

3 piece Nativity set from Peru. Bring a touch of global artistry to your holiday décor with this beautiful, handcrafted nativity set from Peru. Each figure is richly detailed in traditional attire and earthy tones, reflecting the region’s unique cultural style. A meaningful and eye-catching addition to any collection or Christmas display. Tallest piece is 7" x 5"


$10 Starbucks Gift Card – Coffee, Treats & More
$7

Starting bid

Fuel your day with a $10 Starbucks gift card! Perfect for your favorite coffee, tea, or pastry, this card is a simple pick-me-up for yourself or someone you love.

Details:

  • $10 value
  • Redeemable at any Starbucks location or online
  • No expiration date
$10 Taco Bell Gift Card – Spice Up Your Mealtime
$5

Starting bid

Turn up the flavor with this $10 Taco Bell gift card! Perfect for tacos, burritos, nachos, and all your favorite late-night cravings, this card is a great treat for any fan of bold flavors and quick bites.

Details:

  • $10 value
  • Redeemable at any Taco Bell location or through the Taco Bell app
  • No expiration date
Tea & Honey Comfort Basket
$5

Starting bid

Warm up your day with this cozy tea-time gift set! This charming basket includes:
☕ Two beautifully embossed ceramic mugs in a deep terracotta hue
🍋 A tin of fragrant specialty tea
🍯 A whimsical beehive-shaped honey pot with a wooden dipper
All thoughtfully arranged in a decorative basket, ready to enjoy or gift. Perfect for relaxing evenings, a touch of self-care, or a thoughtful holiday treat.

Estimated Value: $35 – $40

CWC Electric Food Warmer
$12

Starting bid

Keep your dishes hot and ready to serve with this stylish CWC Electric Food Warmer — perfect for parties, potlucks, and family gatherings. The sleek design includes a tempered glass lid, detachable cord, and non-stick warming surface that makes entertaining effortless. Ideal for casseroles, pasta, and side dishes — just plug in, warm up, and enjoy!

Features:

  • Tempered glass lid with cool-touch handles
  • Non-stick warming tray for easy cleanup
  • Detachable cord for convenient storage
  • Size: 9" x 13" (approx.)
  • New in box

Estimated Value: $45 – $50

Wooden Swing Ring Game – “Hook, Swing, Drink!"
$5

Starting bid

Bring the fun to your next party or game night with this extra-large wooden swing ring game from The Craftsman Co. A perfect mix of skill, laughter, and friendly competition, players take turns swinging the ring to hook it — score points (and maybe a sip!) with each successful swing.

Perfect for all ages — no drinks required, just fun and friendly competition!


Made from beautiful burnt maple wood, this set is both stylish and entertaining.

Includes:

  • Extra-large game board (approx. 20" x 12")
  • Two-player battle setup
  • Shot glass
  • Sturdy construction with a sleek wood finish

A must-have for any gathering — it’s easy to learn, fun for all ages, and guaranteed to spark smiles and rivalry!

Estimated Value: $35 – $40

Complete Sushi Book & Serving Kit
$5

Starting bid

Bring the art of sushi-making to your kitchen with this Complete Sushi Book & Serving Kit! Featuring step-by-step instructions from sushi chef Steven Pallett, this kit makes it easy and fun to roll, create, and enjoy delicious sushi at home. Learn traditional techniques, discover the origins of sushi, and master your favorite rolls with confidence.

Kit Includes:

  • Simply Sushi full-color instructional book (64 pages)
  • Bamboo rolling mat
  • Sushi serving board
  • Chopsticks (pair)
  • Access to online video tutorials

A perfect gift for foodies, couples, or anyone who loves to try something new in the kitchen!

Estimated Value: $30 – $35

Ben Sherman 6-Piece Cocktail Mixologist Set
$5

Starting bid

Elevate your home bar with this Ben Sherman 6-Piece Cocktail Mixologist Set — a stylish and complete kit for crafting your favorite drinks like a pro. Perfect for entertaining or gifting, this sleek set combines function and fashion with Ben Sherman’s signature design flair.

Set Includes:

  • 2 plaid highball glasses
  • Cocktail shaker with measurements
  • Double-sided jigger
  • Strainer
  • Stirring spoon

Whether you’re mixing mocktails or martinis, this set has everything you need for a perfect pour every time.

Estimated Value: $45 – $50

Flippable Pickle Jar
$10

Starting bid

Say goodbye to messy pickle fishing! The Gourmet Kitchen Flippable Pickle Jar makes it easy to grab your favorite snacks — pickles, olives, onions, or carrots — without getting your fingers wet. Just flip to pick, then flip back to store.

Features:

  • Leak-proof lid and silicone filter
  • Non-slip base
  • BPA-free, food-safe, reusable, and dishwasher safe
  • Great for pickles, olives, or homemade marinades

A clever kitchen gadget that’s both practical and fun — perfect for anyone who loves a good pickle!

Estimated Value: $15 – $20

Oversized Plush Holiday Throw
$10

Starting bid

Snuggle up in style with this Tinsel Lane Oversized Plush Throw — soft, warm, and perfect for the holiday season! Featuring a festive winter foliage pattern in shades of green, red, and navy, it adds a cheerful touch to any couch, chair, or bed.

Details:

  • Size: 60” x 70” (extra cozy!)
  • Soft, plush material
  • Festive holly and pine design
  • Machine washable

A great gift or seasonal accent for your own home — ideal for cozy nights by the fire or movie marathons on snowy days!

Estimated Value: $20 – $25

Broncos Super Soft Sherpa Throw
$15

Starting bid

Show your team spirit and stay warm all season long with this official NFL Denver Broncos Sherpa Throw! Made from ultra-soft fleece with a plush sherpa lining, it’s perfect for curling up on the couch or cheering from the stands.

Details:

  • Size: 50” x 60”
  • Super soft fleece with cozy sherpa backing
  • Officially licensed NFL product
  • Features the Denver Broncos logo and team colors

A must-have for any Broncos fan — warm, bold, and ready for game day!

Estimated Value: $30 – $35

Broncos Cornhole Bags (2 Sets of 4)
$25

Starting bid

Bring some Broncos pride to your next backyard game or tailgate with these official NFL cornhole bags! Made for both fun and competition, these durable, regulation-size bags feature the iconic Denver Broncos logo and vibrant team colors.

Details:

  • 2 Sets of 4 regulation-size bags (6" x 6", 16 oz each)
  • 100% corn-filled for authentic play
  • Durable, fade-resistant material
  • Officially licensed NFL merchandise
  • Available in team colors (orange and navy)

Perfect for game day gatherings, BBQs, or friendly neighborhood tournaments — show your Broncos spirit in every toss!

Estimated Value: $50 – $60

Farm House Playset
$12.50

Starting bid

Bring the fun of the farm to playtime with this Farm House Playset, perfect for little hands and big imaginations! This charming barn includes farmer figures, animals, and vehicles for hours of creative storytelling. The soft color palette and sturdy design make it a beautiful and durable addition to any playroom.

Details:

  • Includes farmhouse, farmer figures, farm animals, and vehicles
  • Recommended for ages 3+
  • Encourages imaginative play and fine motor skills
  • Durable and easy to clean

A wonderful gift for young animal lovers and future farmers alike!

Estimated Value: $25 – $30

Christmas Tree Pillow Covers 18x18 inch Set of 2
$10

Starting bid

Christmas Tree Pillow Covers, 18x18 Inch (Set of 2) – Soft Plush Faux Fur Jacquard Throw Pillow Covers in Beige. Perfect for Christmas decorations, bedroom or sofa accents, and cozy winter home décor for the holidays and festive season.

Estimated Value: $17–$20

  • Polyester
  • MATERIAL:Polyester,Soft plush fabric with natural solid color.skin-friendly, no fading or abrasion.
  • Size & Package Includes: 18x18 inch, Set of 2 pillow covers, PILLOW COVERS ONLY, NO PILLOW CORE.NOTE: Due to hand-made and sewing, please allow a deviation of 0.5-1 inch.
  • Hidden Zipper & Application:We use a high-quality hidden zipper to enhance the elegant appearance and the color of the zipper matches the fabric.This is a perfect item for home living rooms, bedding, kitchen, car, patio,chair, sofa,bedrooms, offices christmas decor,It is a cute gift for your family and friends.
  • EASY TO PUT ON: Fold the full pillow core in half and stuff it into the pillowcase, then flatten the four corners and zip it up. Super easy.
  • WASHING TIPS: Machine wash in cold water separately, gently cycle only, do not bleach.Suggest hand washing or dry cleaning
Electric Glass Kettle – Fast, Safe & Stylish
$15

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $35 – $40

About this item

  • Enjoy hot beverages in minutes with this 1500W Chefman Electric Kettle, designed for fast, safe, and stylish boiling. Perfect for tea, coffee, cocoa, or instant soups, this sleek glass kettle adds modern convenience to any kitchen.
  • Fast Boiling: 1500W power boils water in as little as 3 minutes.
  • Safety Assured: Features automatic shutoff and boil-dry protection for worry-free use.
  • Cordless Convenience: Cord-free serving with 360° swivel base for easy pouring.
  • LED Indicator: Blue LED lights illuminate while heating and turn off when boiling is complete.
  • Sleek Design: Borosilicate glass with stainless steel accents and LED glow for a modern look.
  • Easy to Use & Clean: Lift-out lid, cool-touch handle, and stainless-steel filter for easy maintenance.
  • Certified Quality: cETL approved with advanced safety technology and backed by a 1-year warranty.
Handcrafted Peruvian Nativity – Noah’s Ark Ceramic Set
$5

Starting bid

This charming handmade Peruvian nativity scene reimagines Noah’s Ark with a colorful folk-art twist. Crafted and hand-painted in Peru, this collectible ceramic piece features an ark filled with animals and figures, each sculpted with delightful detail and vibrant earth tones that reflect traditional Andean artistry.

Details:

  • Handmade and hand-painted in Peru
  • Depicts Noah’s Ark with animals and figures
  • Set of 3 pieces (ark base and two animal groupings)
  • Approx. 5–6 inches tall
  • Artisan ceramic craftsmanship
  • Excellent condition — vivid color and fine detail

Condition: Excellent, no chips or cracks

Bronze Cowboy on Bucking Horse Sculpture – Western Figurine
$5

Starting bid

Capture the spirit of the Old West with this striking bronze-tone sculpture of a cowboy riding a bucking horse. Beautifully detailed and mounted on a sturdy black base, this piece embodies courage, grit, and the rugged elegance of western life — making it a perfect gift or statement décor item for any western enthusiast.

Details:

  • Material: Resin with bronze finish
  • Height: Approximately 8 inches (including base)
  • Mounted on black display base
  • Excellent craftsmanship with detailed horse and rider design
  • Ideal for display on desks, mantels, or shelves

Condition: Like new — excellent condition

Bighorn Ram Figurine – 6” Wildlife Sculpture on Base
$5

Starting bid

This detailed bighorn ram figurine captures the strength and majesty of one of nature’s most iconic mountain animals. With its textured coat, realistic horns, and hand-painted finish, this piece makes a striking addition to any wildlife or rustic décor collection.

Details:

  • Height: Approximately 6 inches (including base)
  • Material: Resin with hand-painted finish
  • Mounted on oval display base
  • Excellent condition — no chips or scratches
  • Perfect for nature lovers, hunters, or western-style décor

Condition: Excellent

