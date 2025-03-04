Community Living Alternatives Inc. Online Auction

Hosted by
Treat your favorite pup to hours of fun with this playful KONG basket! Perfect for fetch, tug, and snuggle time, this bundle includes a variety of KONG favorites built to last through every tail-wagging adventure.
Includes:
Condition: All toys brand new with tags
Retail value: $115
Keep your cat active, curious, and entertained with this deluxe KONG playtime basket! Packed with premium toys and catnip fun, this gift set offers hours of interactive enrichment and healthy exercise for your feline friend.
Includes:
Condition: All items brand new and sealed
Retail value: $40–$50
Delight your favorite feline with this fun-filled KONG gift basket! Packed with high-quality toys and treats, this bundle offers endless entertainment, exercise, and enrichment for cats of all ages. From crinkly textures to catnip surprises, it’s everything your kitty needs for hours of playtime joy.
Includes:
Condition: All items brand new and sealed
Retail value: $35–$45
This beautiful pair of handcrafted vases from Peru features intricate black and tan geometric designs, showcasing traditional artistry and cultural flair. Perfect for displaying flowers or as striking decorative accents in any space.
Tallest vase is 7" tall and 3.5" in diameter.
Shorter vase is 6" tall and 3.5" in diameter.
This charming pair of handcrafted Peruvian dancer figurines captures the joy and vibrancy of traditional dance. Decorated with floral details and rich earthy tones, they make a unique and eye-catching addition to any art or cultural collection.
Approximately 5" tall
This beautifully crafted trio of Peruvian steer figurines showcases traditional artisan techniques and cultural charm. Each piece features intricate details and soft earthy tones, making them a unique and eye-catching addition to any décor or collection.
Make sweet and savory treats with this handy Express Mini Cupcake Maker. It features a lifting tray, so you can neatly and easily remove your creations from the maker. The non-stick plates and lifting tray release cupcakes swiftly for better results and cleanup. Make gourmet cupcakes or muffins in minutes with this handy tool!
Dimensions: 3.94" H x 11" W x 10.75" D
With this multi-functional modern kitchen, children can prepare delicious food for their family on their own. Open faucet to "wash" fruits and vegetables, and then "cook " with prepared ingredients. This kitchen enables children a full experience of being a little chef. 11 pieces. 23" x 12" x 29".
This beautifully designed hardcover boxed set includes guided journals for mindfulness, self-care, and gratitude — helping you reflect, grow, and stay inspired all year long. A perfect gift for anyone who loves journaling or wants to build a daily reflection practice.
Retails for $56.28
Honor the service and memories of a proud Marine with this elegant bonded leather scrapbook by K & Company. Featuring a die-cast U.S. Marine Corps medallion and gold-embossed lettering, this 12x12 post-bound album includes 20 top-loading, acid- and lignin-free pages to preserve photos, keepsakes, and achievements for years to come. Perfect for veterans, active-duty members, or Marine families looking to celebrate their journey.
Maximize your kitchen storage with these Spicy Shelf Premium Adjustable Cabinet Organizers!
Each set includes two stackable shelves with adjustable legs and a non-slip grip design that holds bottles, cans, and spices securely. These sturdy organizers are 10x stronger than standard shelves and can be configured to fit almost any cabinet or pantry space.
Perfect for organizing spices, baking supplies, bathroom products, or cleaning essentials — and keeping everything in clear view.
Condition: New in box (sealed)
Retail Value: Around $35–$40
Capture memories in a whole new way! The Sharper Image Talking Pictures 36 Album lets you pair each of your 36 favorite photos with a personalized voice message. Record up to 36 individual messages — one for each photo — and play them back at the touch of a button.
Perfect for preserving family memories, creating a personalized gift for grandparents, or adding narration to special moments like vacations, weddings, and graduations.
Features:
Condition: New in box (unopened)
An inspiring true story of communication, perseverance, and hope. Underestimated: An Autism Miracle shares the remarkable journey of Jamison Handley, a young man with autism once presumed nonverbal, who proves the world wrong through breakthrough communication. Co-written with his father, J.B. Handley, this powerful book redefines what’s possible for individuals with autism and their families.
Details:
Celebrate your favorite moments with this beautiful “FAMILY” collage photo frame!
Featuring a stylish black metal design with the word FAMILY across the top, this wall frame holds 8 photos of varying sizes — perfect for displaying cherished memories of loved ones, vacations, or special occasions.
Details:
Condition: Brand new, sealed in original wrap
Symbolizing strength and freedom, this striking bronze-finish eagle figurine features an impressive wingspan and detailed craftsmanship. The eagle is captured mid-flight with talons extended, perched atop a sturdy black base — a perfect addition to any office, den, or patriotic display.
Details:
Condition: Excellent, like new
Add a touch of charm to your home with this delightful pair of hand-painted llama figurines! Crafted with textured detail and warm earth-tone finishes, these sweet llamas bring personality and joy to any space — perfect for collectors or as whimsical décor on a shelf, desk, or mantel.
Details:
Warm up the season with this charming holiday basket filled with sweet and comforting delights. Perfect for a coffee lover or as a thoughtful winter gift, this set includes a rich coffee blend, delicious gingersnap cookies, and festive accents that add a touch of cheer.
Includes:
Condition: All items new and gift-ready
Retail value: $30–$40
Bring a touch of freshness to your day with this delightful strawberry-themed gift basket! Perfect for tea lovers or anyone who enjoys a cozy kitchen touch, this charming set combines flavor, fragrance, and fun.
Includes:
Condition: All items new and gift-ready
Retail value: $30–$40
Satisfy every sweet tooth with this delicious chocolate-themed holiday basket! Perfect for gifting (or keeping!), this cozy collection features rich European chocolates, toffee-covered pretzels, and homemade-style treats, all wrapped up with a touch of holiday cheer.
Includes:
Condition: All items new and gift-ready
Retail value: $25–$35
Celebrate the season with this festive holiday basket filled with wine, savory snacks, and sweet treats — perfect for sharing or gifting! The charming snowman centerpiece and cozy red presentation make it a cheerful addition to any holiday gathering.
Includes:
Condition: All items new and beautifully arranged
Retail value: $75–$90
Brighten any kitchen with this delightful “Happy Kitchen” gift basket! Perfect for home cooks and baking enthusiasts, this set combines cheerful décor, practical tools, and a touch of sweetness — beautifully arranged in a stylish woven H&D basket.
Includes:
Condition: All items new and gift-ready
Retail value: $45–$55
Treat yourself or someone special to a delicious dining experience at Red Robin! Enjoy gourmet burgers, bottomless fries, and signature drinks with this $50 gift card — perfect for family dinners, date nights, or casual get-togethers.
Details:
Enjoy a hearty meal and warm hospitality with this $60 Texas Roadhouse gift card! Perfect for a fun night out, this card can be used toward their famous hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and freshly baked rolls with cinnamon butter.
Details:
Treat yourself (or share the sweetness!) with a $10 in Dairy Queen gift card. Perfect for ice cream lovers and fans of DQ classics, these cards can be used toward Blizzards, sundaes, cones, burgers, and more at any participating Dairy Queen location.
Details:
3 piece Nativity set from Peru. Bring a touch of global artistry to your holiday décor with this beautiful, handcrafted nativity set from Peru. Each figure is richly detailed in traditional attire and earthy tones, reflecting the region’s unique cultural style. A meaningful and eye-catching addition to any collection or Christmas display. Tallest piece is 7" x 5"
Starting bid
Fuel your day with a $10 Starbucks gift card! Perfect for your favorite coffee, tea, or pastry, this card is a simple pick-me-up for yourself or someone you love.
Details:
Turn up the flavor with this $10 Taco Bell gift card! Perfect for tacos, burritos, nachos, and all your favorite late-night cravings, this card is a great treat for any fan of bold flavors and quick bites.
Details:
Warm up your day with this cozy tea-time gift set! This charming basket includes:
☕ Two beautifully embossed ceramic mugs in a deep terracotta hue
🍋 A tin of fragrant specialty tea
🍯 A whimsical beehive-shaped honey pot with a wooden dipper
All thoughtfully arranged in a decorative basket, ready to enjoy or gift. Perfect for relaxing evenings, a touch of self-care, or a thoughtful holiday treat.
Estimated Value: $35 – $40
Keep your dishes hot and ready to serve with this stylish CWC Electric Food Warmer — perfect for parties, potlucks, and family gatherings. The sleek design includes a tempered glass lid, detachable cord, and non-stick warming surface that makes entertaining effortless. Ideal for casseroles, pasta, and side dishes — just plug in, warm up, and enjoy!
Features:
Estimated Value: $45 – $50
Bring the fun to your next party or game night with this extra-large wooden swing ring game from The Craftsman Co. A perfect mix of skill, laughter, and friendly competition, players take turns swinging the ring to hook it — score points (and maybe a sip!) with each successful swing.
Perfect for all ages — no drinks required, just fun and friendly competition!
Made from beautiful burnt maple wood, this set is both stylish and entertaining.
Includes:
A must-have for any gathering — it’s easy to learn, fun for all ages, and guaranteed to spark smiles and rivalry!
Estimated Value: $35 – $40
Bring the art of sushi-making to your kitchen with this Complete Sushi Book & Serving Kit! Featuring step-by-step instructions from sushi chef Steven Pallett, this kit makes it easy and fun to roll, create, and enjoy delicious sushi at home. Learn traditional techniques, discover the origins of sushi, and master your favorite rolls with confidence.
Kit Includes:
A perfect gift for foodies, couples, or anyone who loves to try something new in the kitchen!
Estimated Value: $30 – $35
Elevate your home bar with this Ben Sherman 6-Piece Cocktail Mixologist Set — a stylish and complete kit for crafting your favorite drinks like a pro. Perfect for entertaining or gifting, this sleek set combines function and fashion with Ben Sherman’s signature design flair.
Set Includes:
Whether you’re mixing mocktails or martinis, this set has everything you need for a perfect pour every time.
Estimated Value: $45 – $50
Say goodbye to messy pickle fishing! The Gourmet Kitchen Flippable Pickle Jar makes it easy to grab your favorite snacks — pickles, olives, onions, or carrots — without getting your fingers wet. Just flip to pick, then flip back to store.
Features:
A clever kitchen gadget that’s both practical and fun — perfect for anyone who loves a good pickle!
Estimated Value: $15 – $20
Snuggle up in style with this Tinsel Lane Oversized Plush Throw — soft, warm, and perfect for the holiday season! Featuring a festive winter foliage pattern in shades of green, red, and navy, it adds a cheerful touch to any couch, chair, or bed.
Details:
A great gift or seasonal accent for your own home — ideal for cozy nights by the fire or movie marathons on snowy days!
Estimated Value: $20 – $25
Show your team spirit and stay warm all season long with this official NFL Denver Broncos Sherpa Throw! Made from ultra-soft fleece with a plush sherpa lining, it’s perfect for curling up on the couch or cheering from the stands.
Details:
A must-have for any Broncos fan — warm, bold, and ready for game day!
Estimated Value: $30 – $35
Bring some Broncos pride to your next backyard game or tailgate with these official NFL cornhole bags! Made for both fun and competition, these durable, regulation-size bags feature the iconic Denver Broncos logo and vibrant team colors.
Details:
Perfect for game day gatherings, BBQs, or friendly neighborhood tournaments — show your Broncos spirit in every toss!
Estimated Value: $50 – $60
Bring the fun of the farm to playtime with this Farm House Playset, perfect for little hands and big imaginations! This charming barn includes farmer figures, animals, and vehicles for hours of creative storytelling. The soft color palette and sturdy design make it a beautiful and durable addition to any playroom.
Details:
A wonderful gift for young animal lovers and future farmers alike!
Estimated Value: $25 – $30
Estimated Value: $17–$20
Estimated Value: $35 – $40
This charming handmade Peruvian nativity scene reimagines Noah’s Ark with a colorful folk-art twist. Crafted and hand-painted in Peru, this collectible ceramic piece features an ark filled with animals and figures, each sculpted with delightful detail and vibrant earth tones that reflect traditional Andean artistry.
Details:
Condition: Excellent, no chips or cracks
Capture the spirit of the Old West with this striking bronze-tone sculpture of a cowboy riding a bucking horse. Beautifully detailed and mounted on a sturdy black base, this piece embodies courage, grit, and the rugged elegance of western life — making it a perfect gift or statement décor item for any western enthusiast.
Details:
Condition: Like new — excellent condition
This detailed bighorn ram figurine captures the strength and majesty of one of nature’s most iconic mountain animals. With its textured coat, realistic horns, and hand-painted finish, this piece makes a striking addition to any wildlife or rustic décor collection.
Details:
Condition: Excellent
