Mavyn

Hosted by

Mavyn

About this event

Community Market Vendor Fees

App Fee item
App Fee
$30

This is for your Application Fee.

App Fee plus one event dep item
App Fee plus one event dep
$55

This is for one application fee plus on event deposit.

App Fee plus 1 weekend of events (Sat/Sun same weekend) item
App Fee plus 1 weekend of events (Sat/Sun same weekend)
$65

This is for the application fee plus 1 weekendm 2 events days (Saturday and Sunday on the same Weekend) Includes a discounted fee for doing both days.

Sponsorship 1 A - Portable Restroom sponsorship
$250

This sponsorship helps provide a portable restroom for one location for one day.

Sponsorship 1B - for 1/4 of the Portable Restroom fee
$62.50

This Sponsorship helps us provide the restroom for an event but is only 1/4 of the cost. Every amount helps.

Sponsorship Option1 item
Sponsorship Option1
$100

This is to help Sponsor the market. This is a One (1) Day Sponsorship.

Sponsorship Option2 item
Sponsorship Option2
$150

This is Opt2 to sponsor the market. This is for a One (1) Day Sponsorship of the market plus an Extra 2 Spotlight Posts.

Sponsorship Option3 item
Sponsorship Option3
$200

This is Opt3 to Sponsor the market. This is for a two (2) day Sponsorship of the Market

Returning Vendor Fee
$30

This is for Returning vendors that were vendors in the prior year/Season.

Informational Booth
$30

This is for companies that wish to have an informational booth and hand out literature and company materials.

Night Event/Market/Foodie Nights
$30

This is for the Foodie Nights and Night events and Markets. This is a flat rate of $30 fee. It is tax deductible as we are 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Markets for all of December
$75

This is for Markets for both Saturday and Sunday for all of December for the 1st & 3rd Weekends. Does not include any Specialty Event Markets.

Add a donation for Mavyn

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!