Community Market Vendor Registration – Summer Saturdays 2025

🛑 IMPORTANT INFO:
Tents are permitted up to 10x10 in size.
All tents MUST be weighted for safety — no stakes allowed.
Vendors must bring their own tables, tents, and chairs.
This is an outdoor market — please prepare for varying weather conditions.
In the event of rain, your payment will automatically carry over to the next Saturday, not to exceed August 23, 2025.
🛑 IMPORTANT INFO:
All concerts start at 7pm in the Plaza. You must have a valid Health Permit from Suffolk County Department of Health. Please arrive no later than 5:30pm for Truck Placement and setup. Price is per concert date.
Concert dates: 8/2, 8/9, 8/23 and 8/30. Please include date(s) you will be attending when answering question in final step.
