Community Market Vendor Registration – Summer Saturdays 2025

40 Station Dr

Wyandanch, NY 11798, USA

Saturday, July 12, 2025 9AM - 2PM
$25

🛑 IMPORTANT INFO:

Tents are permitted up to 10x10 in size.

All tents MUST be weighted for safety — no stakes allowed.

Vendors must bring their own tables, tents, and chairs.

This is an outdoor market — please prepare for varying weather conditions.

In the event of rain, your payment will automatically carry over to the next Saturday, not to exceed August 23, 2025.

Saturday, July 19, 2025 9AM - 2pm
$25

Saturday, July 26, 2025 9AM - 2PM
$25

Saturday, August 2, 2025 9AM - 2pm
$25

Saturday, August 9, 2025
$25

Saturday, August 16, 2025 9AM - 2PM
$25

Saturday, August 23, 2025
$25

Food Truck Vendor for Concerts
$100

🛑 IMPORTANT INFO:


All concerts start at 7pm in the Plaza. You must have a valid Health Permit from Suffolk County Department of Health. Please arrive no later than 5:30pm for Truck Placement and setup. Price is per concert date.

Concert dates: 8/2, 8/9, 8/23 and 8/30. Please include date(s) you will be attending when answering question in final step.

