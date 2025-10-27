Community Meal Volunteer

201 Methodist Dr

Garner, NC 27529, USA

Prep Team (Wednesday Afternoons)
Wednesday Afternoons (schedule will be sent via email).

Help with washing, chopping, and mixing ingredients, and cooking meal.

Set Up (4-5 pm)
Set up tables and chairs. (4-5 pm)

Prepare and Plate Food (4-7 pm)
Help prepare food in kitchen. May include cooking and heating items. Plate food for to-go orders and for dine-in patrons. (4-7 pm)

Welcome Team (5-7 pm)
Greet and welcome friends, monitor doors and hallways, and help seat guests. (5-7 pm)

Serve Food (5-7 pm)
Serve food to neighbors at tables. May also help plate food for to-go meals as needed. (5-7 pm)

Clean Up (7-8 pm)
Clean and breakdown tables. Clean kitchen. Take trash to outdoor bin. (7-8 pm)

