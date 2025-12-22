Garner United Methodist Church

Garner United Methodist Church

Community Meal Volunteer

201 Methodist Dr

Garner, NC 27529, USA

Prep Team (Wednesday Afternoons)
Tasks may include heating up food to be served, preparing drinks, and setting up kitchen for service. (3-4 pm)

Set Up (4-5 pm)
Set up dining area. Tasks may include setting up tables and chairs, covering tables with table cloths, and placing drink containers on drink table. (4-5 pm)

Prepare and Plate Food (5-6:30 pm)
Help prepare and plate food in kitchen. May include cooking and heating items. (5-6:30 pm)

Welcome Team (5-6:30 pm)
Greet and welcome friends, monitor doors and hallways, and help seat guests. (5-6:30 pm)

Serve Food (5-6:30 pm)
Take orders and serve food to neighbors at tables. (5-6:30 pm)

Clean Up (6:30-7 pm)
Clean and breakdown tables. Clean kitchen. Take trash to outdoor bin. (6:30-7 pm)

