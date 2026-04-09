RMS Community Night and Raffle - 2026

About this event
Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win TWO tickets to AEW Dynamite on May 27 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Over $100 value!
Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win FOUR tubing passes to Sickman's Mill. $120 value!
Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win FOUR passes to UrbanAir. Over $100 value!
Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win TWO tickets to an upcoming Fulton Theatre show. Over $100 value!
Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Family Four Pack of Laserdome arcade passes good for THREE hours of play. $100 value!
Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win TWO tickets for a Zoetropolis movie of your choice. $30 value!
Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a tin of Hammond's handmade old fashioned pretzels. Over $60 value!
Buy 3 tickets at the discounted rate of $5. Your tickets will be randomly entered across our drawings!
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