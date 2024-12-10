Community Night at Patrizi's

Teeth Whitening Kit and Tumbler from Glow Dental -Value $80
$20
Starting bid
Teeth Whitening Kit and Tumbler from Glow Dental- Value $80
Teeth Whitening Kit and Tumbler from Glow Dental- Value $80
Music Lessons from Arielle Nicole -Value $80
$30
Starting bid
Music Lessons from Arielle Nicole - 2x 30 minute lessons value at $40 each
Music Lessons from Arielle Nicole - 2x 30 minute lessons value at $40 each
Austin Detours - 2 tickets to Hill Country Wine Tour -$130
$50
Starting bid
Value: $130 Austin Detours - 2 tickets to Hill Country 1/2 Day Wine Shuttle https://austindetours.com/tours/half-day-hill-country-wine-shuttle/
Ride comfortably in our luxury Mercedes Sprinter van with a knowledgeable and friendly local guide. Cruise through the scenic Texas Hill Country and stop at two (2) different award-winning wineries for tastings, then finish up back in Austin proper at your final winery in the St. Elmo Arts District. We’ll take care of the reservations at the wineries, you take care of the tastings. We can lead you to our wineries, but we can’t make you drink. Tastings at any of our wineries is completely optional but highly recommended. Please note that each tasting costs $20-25 plus tax/gratuity (paid directly at the wineries).
Value: $130 Austin Detours - 2 tickets to Hill Country 1/2 Day Wine Shuttle https://austindetours.com/tours/half-day-hill-country-wine-shuttle/
Ride comfortably in our luxury Mercedes Sprinter van with a knowledgeable and friendly local guide. Cruise through the scenic Texas Hill Country and stop at two (2) different award-winning wineries for tastings, then finish up back in Austin proper at your final winery in the St. Elmo Arts District. We’ll take care of the reservations at the wineries, you take care of the tastings. We can lead you to our wineries, but we can’t make you drink. Tastings at any of our wineries is completely optional but highly recommended. Please note that each tasting costs $20-25 plus tax/gratuity (paid directly at the wineries).
Goldfish Swim School Birthday
$125
Starting bid
Goldfish Swim School Birthday Party
Birthday Party (value of $550)
Attendance of up to 24 kids
2 hours total (1 hour of pool time and 1 hour for kids to eat, open presents)
2 Lifeguards and a Party Host
Life Vests as needed
Invitations and Envelopes
Cupcakes (chocolate or vanilla)
1 Juice Box per participant
Balloon Centerpieces
Party Tables and tablecloths
All plates, cups and cutlery
Goodie bags
Goldfish Swim School Birthday Party
Birthday Party (value of $550)
Attendance of up to 24 kids
2 hours total (1 hour of pool time and 1 hour for kids to eat, open presents)
2 Lifeguards and a Party Host
Life Vests as needed
Invitations and Envelopes
Cupcakes (chocolate or vanilla)
1 Juice Box per participant
Balloon Centerpieces
Party Tables and tablecloths
All plates, cups and cutlery
Goodie bags
40% off Coupon at BOTE- Value: $300+
$100
Starting bid
40% off certificate for BOTE
www.boteboard.com
BOTE crafts the highest quality, most innovative, best looking, and the easiest to use stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, docks, and paddle gear on the planet.
Value: $300+
40% off certificate for BOTE
www.boteboard.com
BOTE crafts the highest quality, most innovative, best looking, and the easiest to use stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, docks, and paddle gear on the planet.
Value: $300+
Nick Stevenson Artwork
$300
Starting bid
Value $1600: Nick Stevenson Art - Nick Stevenson seamlessly blends his passions for painting, adventure and film/acting into a unique introspective of the good ol’ days. His works invoke an ‘in your face’ pop, subtle vulnerability, elements of story telling, humor and happy mistakes.
With a deep-rooted love for all things creative, Nick’s work embodies his diverse talents and skills, capturing a wide variety of disciplines intertwined and explored curiously. His most current work has been aptly labeled as ‘Urban Cowboy, West Texas Pop’, a vibrant fusion, a throwback to 80’s pop, with rugged West, Texas vibes.
Inspiration
Nick Stevenson’s art is profoundly shaped by his life experiences, a blue collar upbringing, big dreams and the diverse cultures and people he has encountered. His love for film, the afternoon film noir special or country and westerns bleed vivid memories from the 80’s-90’s.
The piece that is up for auction is called Mama‘s house. Mixed medium. 27'x37’, framed.
Value $1600: Nick Stevenson Art - Nick Stevenson seamlessly blends his passions for painting, adventure and film/acting into a unique introspective of the good ol’ days. His works invoke an ‘in your face’ pop, subtle vulnerability, elements of story telling, humor and happy mistakes.
With a deep-rooted love for all things creative, Nick’s work embodies his diverse talents and skills, capturing a wide variety of disciplines intertwined and explored curiously. His most current work has been aptly labeled as ‘Urban Cowboy, West Texas Pop’, a vibrant fusion, a throwback to 80’s pop, with rugged West, Texas vibes.
Inspiration
Nick Stevenson’s art is profoundly shaped by his life experiences, a blue collar upbringing, big dreams and the diverse cultures and people he has encountered. His love for film, the afternoon film noir special or country and westerns bleed vivid memories from the 80’s-90’s.
The piece that is up for auction is called Mama‘s house. Mixed medium. 27'x37’, framed.
embellish nail boutique gift card $50
$25
Starting bid
Value $50: Embellish Nails & Boutique offers spa quality organic manicures, pedicures, & shellac. Recognized as one of Austin's "best mani/pedi" by Austin Chronicle.
Value $50: Embellish Nails & Boutique offers spa quality organic manicures, pedicures, & shellac. Recognized as one of Austin's "best mani/pedi" by Austin Chronicle.
Time Out Sitters $50 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Time Out Sitters $50 Gift Card
Time Out Sitters connects families in Texas with reliable babysitters, providing peace of mind through exceptional childcare services.
Time Out Sitters $50 Gift Card
Time Out Sitters connects families in Texas with reliable babysitters, providing peace of mind through exceptional childcare services.
Lupe tortilla gift card $50
$25
Starting bid
value $50: We are Texas-Mex! An authentic, Tex-Mex institution serving delicious Mexican food made from scratch. Serving brunch, lunch and dinner.
value $50: We are Texas-Mex! An authentic, Tex-Mex institution serving delicious Mexican food made from scratch. Serving brunch, lunch and dinner.
Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service
$25
Starting bid
Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service includes Cleaning, Brushing, vacuuming, filter cleaning, testing and chemicals.
Texas Pool Service - 1 month of Pool Cleaning & Service includes Cleaning, Brushing, vacuuming, filter cleaning, testing and chemicals.
Paula Ables Interiors 2hr Design Consult
$50
Starting bid
Value $500: 2 hour design consultation with Paula Ables Interior Design
Value $500: 2 hour design consultation with Paula Ables Interior Design
Corporate Coaching by Emily Kyle with the Red Group
$199
Starting bid
$1400 Value - Corporate Coaching by Emily Kyle with The Red Group
Unlock your potential with three, one-hour personalized business coaching and consulting sessions from Red Group. Whether you're looking to refine your brand, launch a new product, or elevate your leadership skills, these sessions will provide the insights and strategies you need to achieve your goals.
$1400 Value - Corporate Coaching by Emily Kyle with The Red Group
Unlock your potential with three, one-hour personalized business coaching and consulting sessions from Red Group. Whether you're looking to refine your brand, launch a new product, or elevate your leadership skills, these sessions will provide the insights and strategies you need to achieve your goals.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!