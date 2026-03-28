Community Nurse Connection Annual Meeting - Online Raffle!

Need a cake to celebrate a special occasion? Donuts for weekend coffee with a group of friends? Treating at brunch? Lou's Restaurant & Bakery has you covered. Why not visit the Montshire Museum of Science while you're in the neighborhood? It's just over the river and through the woods and it's open year round. This prize includes a $50- gift card to Lou's, 2 admission tickets to the museum, and a solar charger for your gadgets. Prize valued at $115.00

https://lousrestaurant.com/

https://montshire.org/