Community Nurse Connection Annual Meeting - Online Raffle!

About this raffle
This luxury prize includes a mid-week overnight stay with breakfast at the iconic Woodstock Inn & Resort (restrictions apply); 2 day passes to Vermont Institute of Natural Science; 2 Dunkin Donuts gift cards. Prize valued at $560.00
This luxury prize includes a mid-week overnight stay with breakfast at the iconic Woodstock Inn & Resort (restrictions apply); 2 day passes to Vermont Institute of Natural Science; 2 Dunkin Donuts gift cards. Prize valued at $560.00
Take in a show at Northern Stage this holiday season and grab some goodies before the show from Sophia's Candy Corner. Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical is a contemporary classic for the young at heart and runs from November 18-January 3; includes 2 tickets (blackout dates apply). Prize valued at $250.00
Take in a show at Northern Stage this holiday season and grab some goodies before the show from Sophia's Candy Corner. Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical is a contemporary classic for the young at heart and runs from November 18-January 3; includes 2 tickets (blackout dates apply). Prize valued at $250.00
Lebanon Opera House presents The Breakers - A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on Friday June 5th 7:30pm; includes two tickets. Before the show, enjoy an authentic Greek takeaway for 2 from the cookbook of Sas Anastos. Timeless classics made from scratch by Laurie Harding and Peter Mason include stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, moussaka, and baklava. Prize valued at $235.00
Lebanon Opera House presents The Breakers - A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on Friday June 5th 7:30pm; includes two tickets. Before the show, enjoy an authentic Greek takeaway for 2 from the cookbook of Sas Anastos. Timeless classics made from scratch by Laurie Harding and Peter Mason include stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, moussaka, and baklava. Prize valued at $235.00
Hit the slopes in fashion this winter! This prize includes 4 day passes to Whaleback Mountain, a gift card to Hubert's Family Outfitters, and a Katie's Cookies punch card. Prize valued at $272.50
Hit the slopes in fashion this winter! This prize includes 4 day passes to Whaleback Mountain, a gift card to Hubert's Family Outfitters, and a Katie's Cookies punch card. Prize valued at $272.50
Need a cake to celebrate a special occasion? Donuts for weekend coffee with a group of friends? Treating at brunch? Lou's Restaurant & Bakery has you covered. Why not visit the Montshire Museum of Science while you're in the neighborhood? It's just over the river and through the woods and it's open year round. This prize includes a $50- gift card to Lou's, 2 admission tickets to the museum, and a solar charger for your gadgets. Prize valued at $115.00
Need a cake to celebrate a special occasion? Donuts for weekend coffee with a group of friends? Treating at brunch? Lou's Restaurant & Bakery has you covered. Why not visit the Montshire Museum of Science while you're in the neighborhood? It's just over the river and through the woods and it's open year round. This prize includes a $50- gift card to Lou's, 2 admission tickets to the museum, and a solar charger for your gadgets. Prize valued at $115.00
One-of-a-kind artisan made, this prize includes: a hand-turned applewood bowl by Daniel Emanuele; 5 inch porcelain pitcher by Pat Glowa (purple & white glaze); Peter Mason's Sourdough starter plus fresh baked loaf; and a gift card to Pellegrino's Italian Deli and Garden Center. Prize valued at $255.00
One-of-a-kind artisan made, this prize includes: a hand-turned applewood bowl by Daniel Emanuele; 5 inch porcelain pitcher by Pat Glowa (purple & white glaze); Peter Mason's Sourdough starter plus fresh baked loaf; and a gift card to Pellegrino's Italian Deli and Garden Center. Prize valued at $255.00
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!