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Community Of Caring Hearts Charity

About this event

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Community of Caring Hearts Charity's Silent Auction

World Spring Day Soak Passes (4) item
World Spring Day Soak Passes (4)
$75

Starting bid

Explore over 40 mineral hot springs with temperatures from the mid 80's to the low 100's, and refreshing cold plunges at 55'F. Plus, saunas, fire pits, a cafe and bar, and poolside drink service. WorldSprings is a 16+ environment designed for relaxation, restoration, and connection.

Perot Museum CORE 5 Membership item
Perot Museum CORE 5 Membership
$25

Starting bid

Our Core membership grants free general admission for one year, $5 Museum parking, 10% off purchases at the Café and Museum Shop, access to members-only hours and participation in the ASTC Passport Program. This voucher is good for up to 5 people age 2 and over.

Texas Rangers- 2 ticket Vouchers item
Texas Rangers- 2 ticket Vouchers
$50

Starting bid

2 $100 ticket vouchers good at any regular season Ranger's home game this season.

Rough Riders- 4 ticket vouchers item
Rough Riders- 4 ticket vouchers
$50

Starting bid

4 Rough Riders Tickets- 4 Best Seats for any 2026 home Rough Riders game

AbAstris Winery 6 mixed bottles item
AbAstris Winery 6 mixed bottles
$100

Starting bid

Ab Astris is a family-owned and operated winery nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Ab Astris is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines sourced by the finest grapes in Texas. All wines are 100% Texas grown. This award winning winery is offering 6 mixed bottles for your enjoyment.

Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars signed Hockey Puck item
Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars signed Hockey Puck
$25

Starting bid

1 Tyler Seguin signed Hockey Puck from the Dallas Stars

Chicken N Pickle item
Chicken N Pickle
$25

Starting bid

Play. Eat. Drink! Play pickle ball in a fun and social atmosphere! Great for beginners and groups! This prize will cover a 60 minute pickle ball court rental, free paddle rental and 2 appetizers.

Park Hill Fine Art Portrait item
Park Hill Fine Art Portrait
$100

Starting bid

This gift certificate is good for one 14x11 inch Commissioned Fine Art Portrait valued at $1500. The certificate can also be applied toward larger prints if desired.

Gentle Creek Golf item
Gentle Creek Golf
$100

Starting bid

This prize includes 1 round of golf for 4 people, including the golf cart rental at Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper Texas.

The Accounting Doctor Tax Service item
The Accounting Doctor Tax Service
$100

Starting bid

The Accounting Doctor provides tax services courtesy of Remis and Associates. Choose from 1 of 2 expert level services including Tax Preparation or Tax Resolution services. This certificate is worth $1000

Lantana Golf Club item
Lantana Golf Club
$100

Starting bid

This prize includes 1 round of golf for 4 people, including the golf cart rental at Lantana Golf Club in Lantana, Texas. This is a $500 value

The Accounting Doctor Tax Service item
The Accounting Doctor Tax Service
$100

Starting bid

The Accounting Doctor provides tax services courtesy of Remis and Associates. Choose from 1 of 2 expert level services including Tax Preparation or Tax Resolution services. This certificate is worth $1000

$100 Scheels Gift Card item
$100 Scheels Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Scheels carries the best brands in clothing, sporting goods, and outdoor recreation. $100 to use at Scheels store or online!

Crown Royal Gift Basket item
Crown Royal Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

large bottle of Crown Royal with a golf club decanter and 2 signature glasses

Experience Package item
Experience Package
$10

Starting bid

$50 to Dallas Axe Throwing and The Escape Room up to 12 people

Whiskey Smoker Kit item
Whiskey Smoker Kit
$10

Starting bid

This basket includes a whiskey smoker kit with a bottle of Bulleit Rye Bourbon and honey roaster macadamia nuts.

Cody Stevens Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Cody Stevens, two golf polos, and hat- $300 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!