Community of Caring Hearts Charity's Silent Auction

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Explore over 40 mineral hot springs with temperatures from the mid 80's to the low 100's, and refreshing cold plunges at 55'F. Plus, saunas, fire pits, a cafe and bar, and poolside drink service. WorldSprings is a 16+ environment designed for relaxation, restoration, and connection.
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Our Core membership grants free general admission for one year, $5 Museum parking, 10% off purchases at the Café and Museum Shop, access to members-only hours and participation in the ASTC Passport Program. This voucher is good for up to 5 people age 2 and over.
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2 $100 ticket vouchers good at any regular season Ranger's home game this season.
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4 Rough Riders Tickets- 4 Best Seats for any 2026 home Rough Riders game
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Ab Astris is a family-owned and operated winery nestled in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. Ab Astris is dedicated to crafting exceptional wines sourced by the finest grapes in Texas. All wines are 100% Texas grown. This award winning winery is offering 6 mixed bottles for your enjoyment.
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1 Tyler Seguin signed Hockey Puck from the Dallas Stars
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Play. Eat. Drink! Play pickle ball in a fun and social atmosphere! Great for beginners and groups! This prize will cover a 60 minute pickle ball court rental, free paddle rental and 2 appetizers.
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This gift certificate is good for one 14x11 inch Commissioned Fine Art Portrait valued at $1500. The certificate can also be applied toward larger prints if desired.
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This prize includes 1 round of golf for 4 people, including the golf cart rental at Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper Texas.
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The Accounting Doctor provides tax services courtesy of Remis and Associates. Choose from 1 of 2 expert level services including Tax Preparation or Tax Resolution services. This certificate is worth $1000
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This prize includes 1 round of golf for 4 people, including the golf cart rental at Lantana Golf Club in Lantana, Texas. This is a $500 value
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The Accounting Doctor provides tax services courtesy of Remis and Associates. Choose from 1 of 2 expert level services including Tax Preparation or Tax Resolution services. This certificate is worth $1000
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Scheels carries the best brands in clothing, sporting goods, and outdoor recreation. $100 to use at Scheels store or online!
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large bottle of Crown Royal with a golf club decanter and 2 signature glasses
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$50 to Dallas Axe Throwing and The Escape Room up to 12 people
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This basket includes a whiskey smoker kit with a bottle of Bulleit Rye Bourbon and honey roaster macadamia nuts.
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$100 gift certificate to Cody Stevens, two golf polos, and hat- $300 value
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