Community Of Caring Hearts Charity

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Community Of Caring Hearts Charity

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Community Of Caring Hearts Sponsorships

Signature Sponsor
$20,000
  • 4 foursomes
  • donor name/logo displayed at event 
  • Social Media Spotlight: A dedicated "Sponsor Spotlight" post on the charity's social channels (Facebook, Instagram), including a professional company description, logo, and a direct link to their website.
  • Website Ad: Inclusion in a high-visibility, ad on the charity's main website homepage for a minimum of 12 months post-event.
  • Post-Event Email Inclusion: Logo in the primary post-tournament email sent to all attendees, donors, and the charity's general mailing list.

Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area (main area, contest hole or other hole) to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.

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Presenting
$15,000
  • 3 foursomes
  • donor name/logo displayed at event
  • Social Media Spotlight: A dedicated "Sponsor Spotlight" post on the charity's social channels (Facebook, Instagram), including a professional company description, logo, and a direct link to their website.
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area (e.g.,a contest hole or other hole) to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
  • Website Recognition: Name or Logo displayed on our Sponsorship page.
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Gold
$10,000
  • 2 foursomes
  • donor name/logo displayed at event
  • Social Media Spotlight: A dedicated "Sponsor Spotlight" post on the charity's social channels (Facebook, Instagram), including a professional company description, logo, and a direct link to their website.
  • Website Recognition: Name or Logo displayed on our Sponsorship page.
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Silver
$5,000
  • 1 foursome
  • Social Media Spotlight: A dedicated "Sponsor Spotlight" post on the charity's social channels (Facebook, Instagram), including a professional company description, logo, and a direct link to their website.
  • Website Recognition: Name or Logo displayed on our Sponsorship page.
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Dinner
$3,000
  • donor name/logo displayed at event
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Lunch item
Lunch
$3,000
  • donor name/logo displayed at event
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Golf cart
$2,500
  • donor name/logo displayed on golf carts
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Score Card
$2,500
  • donor name/logo printed on scorecards
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Putting Contest
$2,000
  • donor name/logo displayed at the putting contest
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
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Hole in One
$2,000
  • donor name/logo displayed at the Hole in One contest
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
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Game
$1,500
  • donor name/logo displayed at the game hole
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
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Long Drive
$1,000
  • donor name/logo displayed at the tee box
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
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Closest to Pin item
Closest to Pin
$1,000
  • donor name/logo displayed at the tee box
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
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Most Accurate item
Most Accurate
$1,000
  • donor name/logo displayed at the tee box
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
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Mulligan Ball
$750
  • Name/Logo on special Mulligan ball to be used for mulligans
  • donor name/logo displayed at check in
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Hole item
Hole
$500
  • donor name/logo displayed at the tee box
  • Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
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Banner/Sign
$250
  • donor name/logo displayed on our website
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Signature, Presenting, Gold & Silver Mulligan Ball Add On
$100

Add 1 Bight Mulligan ball for each foursome included in your sponsorship. These bright colored balls can be used once per hole until it's lost. Purchasing ahead of time allows your group(s) a stress-free experience and speeds up the process at check in. Make your bad shots feel as if it never happened! Don't miss out on the fun while giving back to our charity!

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Signature, Presenting, Gold & Silver Cannon Shot Add On
$100

Who doesn't love a canon? Every person in the foursome will get to shoot the cannon for a chance to get closer to the hole. Purchasing ahead of time allows your group(s) a stress-free experience and speeds up the process at check in. Don't miss out on the fun while giving back to our charity!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!