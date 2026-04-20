Community Of Caring Hearts Sponsorships

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Dedicated Activation Table: The ability for the sponsor to set up a small, staffed table or tent at their designated area (main area, contest hole or other hole) to hand out samples, swag, or run a secondary giveaway.
Add 1 Bight Mulligan ball for each foursome included in your sponsorship. These bright colored balls can be used once per hole until it's lost. Purchasing ahead of time allows your group(s) a stress-free experience and speeds up the process at check in. Make your bad shots feel as if it never happened! Don't miss out on the fun while giving back to our charity!
Who doesn't love a canon? Every person in the foursome will get to shoot the cannon for a chance to get closer to the hole. Purchasing ahead of time allows your group(s) a stress-free experience and speeds up the process at check in. Don't miss out on the fun while giving back to our charity!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!