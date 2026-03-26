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Join us for a Community Outreach Breakfast — An opportunity to celebrate and strengthen the bonds that make our community thrive. This free breakfast event brings together residents, local organizations, and community leaders to celebrate the good work of our community leaders. Come hungry for both breakfast and connection — because strong communities are built one conversation at a time.
Priority entry, Premium recognition, reserved seating. Table of 8
Table of 8
Recognition
$
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