Hosted by

South County Institute for Economic Development

Community Outreach Breakfast

7400 Greenway Center Dr

Greenbelt, MD 20770, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for a Community Outreach Breakfast — An opportunity to celebrate and strengthen the bonds that make our community thrive. This free breakfast event brings together residents, local organizations, and community leaders to celebrate the good work of our community leaders. Come hungry for both breakfast and connection — because strong communities are built one conversation at a time.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Priority entry, Premium recognition, reserved seating. Table of 8

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Table of 8

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Recognition

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