RiseWell Community Services

Hosted by

RiseWell Community Services

About this event

Community Partner Awards

253 W 28th St FL 7

New York, NY 10001, USA

Community Champion Sponsor
$15,000

Supports RiseWell’s integrated care services across NYC and Long Island, bringing together behavioral health, housing, and recovery services for individuals with complex needs and beyond.


  • 15 Tickets
  • Full color, double page E-Journal
  • Inclusion in all Press
  • 20 second promo video
  • Social media promotion
  • Company logo on event marketing materials, signage, and digital displays
Continuum of Care Sponsor
$10,000

Helps sustain a full spectrum of diverse services, from long-term., aging-in-place care to mobile treatment to short-term emergency and transitional support and more.


  • 10 Tickets
  • Full color, double page E-Journal
  • Inclusion in all Press
  • Social media promotion
  • Company logo on event marketing materials, signage, and digital displays
Changemaker Sponsor
$7,500

Strengthens collaborative efforts to expand networks and opportunities for those we serve.

  • 8 Tickets
  • Full color, double page E-Journal
  • Inclusion in all Press
  • Logo on event signage and digital displays
  • Social media promotion


Workforce Wellness Sponsor
$5,000

Invests in staff wellness and a culture of care to ensure lasting community impact.

  • 6 Tickets
  • Full color, full page E-Journal
  • Logo on event signage and digital displays
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition with staff


Friend of Our Mission Sponsor
$3,000

Helps keeps critical programs accessible and thriving.


  • 4 Tickets
  • Full color, full page E-Journal
  • Logo on event signage and digital displays
  • Social media promotion
Empowerment Sponsor
$2,500

Helps turn potential into possibility through meaningful progress and ignited confidence.


  • 4 Tickets
  • Full color, half page E-Journal
  • Logo on event signage and digital displays
  • Social media promotion
Inspire & Impact Sponsor
$2,000

Celebrates the people and programs that inspire meaningful, long-lasting change.


  • 4 Tickets
  • Full color, half page E-Journal
  • Logo on event signage and digital displays
  • Social media promotion
Individual Tickets
$200

Join us at this very special event!

Add a donation for RiseWell Community Services

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