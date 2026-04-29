Community Partner Awards

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New York, NY 10001, USA
Supports RiseWell’s integrated care services across NYC and Long Island, bringing together behavioral health, housing, and recovery services for individuals with complex needs and beyond.
Helps sustain a full spectrum of diverse services, from long-term., aging-in-place care to mobile treatment to short-term emergency and transitional support and more.
Strengthens collaborative efforts to expand networks and opportunities for those we serve.
Invests in staff wellness and a culture of care to ensure lasting community impact.
Helps keeps critical programs accessible and thriving.
Helps turn potential into possibility through meaningful progress and ignited confidence.
Celebrates the people and programs that inspire meaningful, long-lasting change.
Join us at this very special event!
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