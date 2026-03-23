YLVA Community Partner Membership

Membership Payment Disclaimer:



By purchasing a Community Partner Membership with Young Leaders VA (YLVA), you acknowledge that this payment represents a voluntary annual investment supporting the mission and programs of Young Leaders VA.





Community Partner Membership contributions help sustain mentorship, leadership development, and community-centered programming that benefit youth served by YLVA. While this membership reflects a valued partnership with our organization, it does not constitute governance or voting rights within the organization.





Thank you for your commitment to investing in the growth and development of the next generation of leaders.