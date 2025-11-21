Hosted by

Durham Chapter - NCCU Alumni Association

About this event

Community Partnership Initiative - Eagle Pride Amplified: Building Together For A Stronger Community

Eagle Soars
$1,000

-All Maroon Partner benefits

-Premier logo placement on all chapter event materials (digital & print)

-Spotlight recognition at major events (Signature Funding Events, Homecoming, Chapter functions, etc.)

-Two complimentary tickets to the Signature Funding Event

-Featured partner profile on chapter website & social media

-Opportunity to speak or showcase your business at one chapter event

Maroon Partner
$750

-All Gray benefits

-One complimentary ticket to the Annual Signature Funding Event

-Listing on the NCCU AA-Durham website as a valued partner

Gray Partner
$500

-All Eagle Friend benefits

-Logo/name included on event signage and digital promotions

-Recognition in select chapter communications and social media

-Listing on the NCCU AA-Durham website as a supporter

Eagle Friend
$250

-Business name listed in chapter communications

-Complimentary admission to a non-signature chapter event

-Recognition on the chapter website and social media

Add a donation for Durham Chapter - NCCU Alumni Association

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