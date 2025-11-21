Community Partnership Initiative - Eagle Pride Amplified: Building Together For A Stronger Community

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About this event
-All Maroon Partner benefits
-Premier logo placement on all chapter event materials (digital & print)
-Spotlight recognition at major events (Signature Funding Events, Homecoming, Chapter functions, etc.)
-Two complimentary tickets to the Signature Funding Event
-Featured partner profile on chapter website & social media
-Opportunity to speak or showcase your business at one chapter event
-All Gray benefits
-One complimentary ticket to the Annual Signature Funding Event
-Listing on the NCCU AA-Durham website as a valued partner
-All Eagle Friend benefits
-Logo/name included on event signage and digital promotions
-Recognition in select chapter communications and social media
-Listing on the NCCU AA-Durham website as a supporter
-Business name listed in chapter communications
-Complimentary admission to a non-signature chapter event
-Recognition on the chapter website and social media
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