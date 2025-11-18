Oklahoma Pet Collective Society

Community Pet Assistance Program (CPAP)

Bronze Membership
$10

Renews monthly

This program provides support for lifesaving surgeries, emergency treatment, vaccines, microchips, and spay/neuter services, everything needed to keep pets healthy and in the homes that love them.

Silver Membership
$20

Renews monthly

Gold Membership
$30

Renews monthly

Platinum Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Platinum Plus Membership
$100

Renews monthly

One Time Spay/Neuter Sponsor
$150

No expiration

This program provides support for spay/neuter services, to keep pets healthy and prevent unwanted litters.

