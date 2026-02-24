Crescent Hills Civic Association

Offered by

Crescent Hills Civic Association

About this shop

Community Plant Sale 2026

Begonia (Half Flat) item
Begonia (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Begonias. Available in Red, Pink, or White.

Dahlia (Half Flat) item
Dahlia (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Dahlias. Mixed colors.

Dusty Miller (Half Flat) item
Dusty Miller (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Dusty Miller.

Impatiens (Half Flat) item
Impatiens (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Impatiens. Available in Pink, Red, or Mixed colors.

Lobelia (Half Flat) item
Lobelia (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Lobelia. Only available in Blue.

Marigolds (Half Flat) item
Marigolds (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Marigolds. Orange, Yellow, or variegated

Vinca (Half Flat) item
Vinca (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Vinca. Available in Red, Pink, White, or Purple.

Zinnias (Half Flat) item
Zinnias (Half Flat)
$10

A half flat (16 plants) of Zinnias. Mixed colors.

Bacopa (Pot) item
Bacopa (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Bacopa. White.

Begonia, Non-Stop (Pot) item
Begonia, Non-Stop (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Begonia, Non-Stop. Available in Red

Calibrachoa (Pot) item
Calibrachoa (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Calibrachoa. Available in Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, or Peach.

Geranium (Pot) item
Geranium (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Geranium. Available in Red or Salmon.

Impatiens-New Guinea (Pot) item
Impatiens-New Guinea (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Impatiens-New Guinea. Available in White, Red, Orange, Pink, or Purple.

Petunia (Pot) item
Petunia (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Petunia. Available in Red or Mixed colors.

Coleus (Pot) item
Coleus (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Coleus. Mixed colors.

Dahlia (Pot) item
Dahlia (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Dahlia. Mixed colors.

Sweet Potato Vine (Pot) item
Sweet Potato Vine (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Sweet Potato Vine.

Verbena (Pot) item
Verbena (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Verbena. Available in Red, Pink, or Purple.

Vinca Vine (Pot) item
Vinca Vine (Pot)
$6

A 4.5" pot of Vinca Vine.

Calibrachoa (Basket) item
Calibrachoa (Basket)
$19

A 10" hanging basket of Calibrachoa. Available in Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, or Peach.

Confetti Combos (10" Basket)
$19

A 10" hanging basket of Confetti Combos.

Confetti Combos (12" Basket)
$31

A 12" hanging basket of Confetti Combos.

Add a donation for Crescent Hills Civic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!