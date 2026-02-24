Community Plant Sale 2026

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A half flat (16 plants) of Begonias. Available in Red, Pink, or White.
A half flat (16 plants) of Dahlias. Mixed colors.
A half flat (16 plants) of Dusty Miller.
A half flat (16 plants) of Impatiens. Available in Pink, Red, or Mixed colors.
A half flat (16 plants) of Lobelia. Only available in Blue.
A half flat (16 plants) of Marigolds. Orange, Yellow, or variegated
A half flat (16 plants) of Vinca. Available in Red, Pink, White, or Purple.
A half flat (16 plants) of Zinnias. Mixed colors.
A 4.5" pot of Bacopa. White.
A 4.5" pot of Begonia, Non-Stop. Available in Red
A 4.5" pot of Calibrachoa. Available in Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, or Peach.
A 4.5" pot of Geranium. Available in Red or Salmon.
A 4.5" pot of Impatiens-New Guinea. Available in White, Red, Orange, Pink, or Purple.
A 4.5" pot of Petunia. Available in Red or Mixed colors.
A 4.5" pot of Coleus. Mixed colors.
A 4.5" pot of Dahlia. Mixed colors.
A 4.5" pot of Sweet Potato Vine.
A 4.5" pot of Verbena. Available in Red, Pink, or Purple.
A 4.5" pot of Vinca Vine.
A 10" hanging basket of Calibrachoa. Available in Pink, Red, Orange, Yellow, or Peach.
A 10" hanging basket of Confetti Combos.
A 12" hanging basket of Confetti Combos.
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