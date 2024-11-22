Community PrayerLife November 22, 2024

If you have gone through Pray Through It's Group Prayer Life Training and are coming to learn, grow, and minister this is the ticket for you. Arrive 40 minutes early for instructions, review, and premeeting prayer.

If you have gone through Pray Through It's Group Prayer Life Training and are coming to learn, grow, and minister this is the ticket for you. Arrive 40 minutes early for instructions, review, and premeeting prayer.

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