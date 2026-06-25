A golden treble clef and musical notes adorn the foreground, set against a dark blue background with shimmering gold and teal swirls, promoting "Community Recognition Opportunities" for the Lake County Symphony Orchestra.
Lake County Symphony Orchestra

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Lake County Symphony Orchestra

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Community Recognition & Tribute Messages | 2026-2027 Season

Supporter Listing — $25
$25

A simple one-line recognition message featured in a single concert program.


Perfect for:

  • Congratulations messages
  • Good luck wishes
  • Family acknowledgements
  • Student recognitions
  • Memorial mentions

Examples:

  • Congratulations Emily on your wonderful first season with the Lake County Symphony Orchestra! Love, Mom, Dad, and Michael.
  • Break a leg this concert season, Sarah!

Includes:

  • One text listing in one concert program
  • Maximum 30 words
0
Spotlight Message — $50
$50

Celebrate someone special with an enhanced recognition message featured prominently in a concert program.


Perfect for:

  • Family messages
  • Graduation recognitions
  • Milestone celebrations
  • Memorial tributes
  • Music educator recognitions

Includes:

  • Up to 50 words
  • Optional photograph or logo
  • Featured recognition box in one concert program
0
Premium Tribute Message — $100
$100

Honor an individual, celebrate a milestone, or share a meaningful tribute with a premium quarter-page recognition feature.

Ideal for:

  • Memorial tributes
  • Retirement recognitions
  • Family celebrations
  • Major milestones

Includes:

  • Quarter-page recognition space
  • Up to 100 words
  • One or more photographs
  • Custom message layout
  • Featured placement in one concert program
0
Studio Listing — $50
$50

Promote your private teaching studio while supporting the Lake County Symphony Orchestra.


Ideal for:

  • Private teachers
  • Music studios
  • Educational programs

Includes:

  • Teacher or studio name
  • Instrument(s) taught
  • Contact information
  • Website and/or email address

Appears in one concert program.

0
Studio Spotlight — $100
$100

Showcase your private studio or music business with an expanded promotional feature.


Includes:

  • Business card-sized feature
  • Photograph or logo
  • Biography or teaching description
  • Contact information
  • Website and social media information

Appears in one concert program.

0
Artist & Event Spotlight — $75
$75

Promote your upcoming recital, chamber performance, festival appearance, recording release, or other artistic project.


Perfect for:

  • Solo recitals
  • Chamber concerts
  • Summer festivals
  • Ensemble launches
  • Album releases

Includes:

  • Promotional image or photograph
  • Event description
  • Concert details
  • Website and contact information

Appears in one concert program.

0
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