Equity In Action Way Foundation
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Equity In Action Way Foundation

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Equity In Action Way Foundation

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Convening Opening Night: Collective Healing & Affinity Spaces

1200 S Marquette Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

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Opening Night for Black Women and Femmes
$20

This ticket provides registration for: 


“Collective Healing: A Sacred Space to Reflect and Connect”

Date: Thursday, June 11th, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA


Included with this ticket are healing opportunities, non-alcoholic drinks, and plentiful hors d’oeuvres.


Opening Night for Accomplices
$20

This ticket provides registration for: 


"From Fragility to Collective Liberation: Unlearning and reimagining how to build new tables with Black women, girls, and femmes”

Date: Thursday, June 11th, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA


Included with this ticket are healing opportunities, non-alcoholic drinks, and plentiful hors d’oeuvres.

Convening T-shirt
$25

If you would like a Convening t-shirt, please also purchase this ticket & indicate the sizing when prompted. Your t-shirt will be available for pickup at the registration table.

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