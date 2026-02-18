Convening Opening Night: Collective Healing & Affinity Spaces

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About this event
$
This ticket provides registration for:
“Collective Healing: A Sacred Space to Reflect and Connect”
Date: Thursday, June 11th, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Included with this ticket are healing opportunities, non-alcoholic drinks, and plentiful hors d’oeuvres.
This ticket provides registration for:
"From Fragility to Collective Liberation: Unlearning and reimagining how to build new tables with Black women, girls, and femmes”
Date: Thursday, June 11th, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Included with this ticket are healing opportunities, non-alcoholic drinks, and plentiful hors d’oeuvres.
If you would like a Convening t-shirt, please also purchase this ticket & indicate the sizing when prompted. Your t-shirt will be available for pickup at the registration table.
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