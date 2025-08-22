Hosted by

Community Roots Midwife Collective

Community Roots Midwife Collective's Silent Auction

2525 Frontier Ave Suite A, Boulder, CO 80301, USA

Eligh of the Living Legends painting(print) item
Eligh of the Living Legends painting(print)
$60

Starting bid

Unique painting print on canvas created by Hiphop crew member Eligh of the Living Legends!

Chris Haven City Scape item
Chris Haven City Scape
$30

Starting bid

Prolific artist Chris Haven custom 1 of 1 city scape piece

Classic Soul Pros Singles on 45 vinyl item
Classic Soul Pros Singles on 45 vinyl
$20

Starting bid

45 inch vinyl from legendary Denver Hiphop group The Soul Pros

Mike Wird Lilith golden cassette tape item
Mike Wird Lilith golden cassette tape
$20

Starting bid

Classic material on cassette tape from Hiphop artist Mike Wird

Absolute Vinyl gift certificate item
Absolute Vinyl gift certificate
$40

Starting bid

Gift certificate to Longmont vinyl shop Absolute Vinyl

