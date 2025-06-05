Community Sailing School @ Pistakee Lessons

Offered by
About this shop
Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm, Ages 8-18. Our week-long sailing camp teaches you the fundamentals of sailing, with a focus on safety and fun. Our goals are to have you learn and understand how to rig the sailboat, launching and landing the boat, tacking and jibing, and also capsizing and safely recovering your boat. As you progress to a more challenging level, we will review the skills you learned, while also focusing on the enjoyment of sailing. You will learn how to properly ease and trim the sails, based on the various points of sail. You will also have the opportunity to sail in stronger winds. Additional topics that are covered include tying knots and learning about the various STEM concepts and how they relate to sailing. Some of the personal qualities that we emphasize include developing a sense of responsibility, teamwork and respect for each other. Our instructors will provide you with a lot of personal care and attention. They are there to support you. Their primary goal is for you to be safe and successful and to have fun. This course also serves as a great foundation for our Advanced Sailing Camp. The Beginners Sailing Camp is recommended for ages 8 and up.
Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm, Ages 8-18. Have you ever thought about being the skipper of your sailboat? Do you already have some sailing experience under your belt? Well, then maybe it’s time for you to take that all important next step and register for the Advanced Sailing Camp. Being in charge of the helm brings with it a great deal of responsibility. This course will prepare you for that kind of crucial role. We start out by reviewing all of the fundamentals of sailing to make sure you have a good foundation. We then teach you a variety of more advanced sailing skills and techniques, challenging you to be a more knowledgeable, confident and competent sailor. Some of the more advanced skills that you will learn include increasing your speed, mastering skills on different types of boats, and an introduction to racing. We also cover basic navigation, using a spinnaker and reading the wind, among other things. Needless to say, we also emphasize good seamanship and sportsmanship, and developing a sense of responsibility, teamwork and respect for each other. Our instructors are some of the best around. They are there for you. Their goal is to help you become a more successful and accomplished sailor, while enjoying the fun and excitement of sailing. The Advanced Sailing Class is recommended for anyone who has successfully completed a beginner’s sailing class, or has substantial sailing experience.
5:30pm-8pm, Monday & Wednesday over two weeks (4 total classes/days of sailing), Ages 17+. This course is designed for all of you hard-working adults. No kidding! It is an evening course meant to wash away the stress of the day and let you unwind in a very cool environment. Our adult sailing class will introduce you to the fun and enjoyment of sailing. The course will cover the basics skills, including rigging the boat, docking, capsize recovery, the six points of sail, upwind and downwind sailing and more. For those of you who are not new to sailing or have taken the course before, we will certainly challenge you to hone your skills and also introduce you to more advanced sailing knowledge and techniques. Our fleet of boats includes three smaller boats for single sailors, while the rest of the boats are two-person boats, allowing for your individual preference. So just when you thought there was nothing left to learn, along comes this awesome opportunity to try something new, or to advance yourself to the next level of sailing.
Every Wednesday night, starting at 5pm, all ages - Must have prior sailing knowledge, or have completed a CSS@P course. Is speed your thing? Do you like competition? Would you like to learn how to race a sailboat and go faster? Why not come to our Wednesday night racing practice? As an added bonus, experienced Pistakee Yacht Club racing sailors will be out on the lake to provide you with personal one-on-one help to hone your racing skills and help you learn even more. Our sailing school instructors set up a different race course each week. We focus on various racing skills, skippering, crewing starts, upwind skills, mark roundings, downwind speed, plus racing rules and strategies. In addition, we will have competitive racing events on July 10th (Week 5) and August 14th (Week 10). Regatta festivities will include the awarding of trophies, plus an onshore celebration. Family and friends are welcome! You need to have your CSS@P boat rigged and be ready to leave the dock at 5:00pm. You must also have completed one of our sailing classes prior to racing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!