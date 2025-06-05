Community Sailing School @ Pistakee Lessons

Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm, Ages 8-18. Have you ever thought about being the skipper of your sailboat? Do you already have some sailing experience under your belt? Well, then maybe it’s time for you to take that all important next step and register for the Advanced Sailing Camp. Being in charge of the helm brings with it a great deal of responsibility. This course will prepare you for that kind of crucial role. We start out by reviewing all of the fundamentals of sailing to make sure you have a good foundation. We then teach you a variety of more advanced sailing skills and techniques, challenging you to be a more knowledgeable, confident and competent sailor. Some of the more advanced skills that you will learn include increasing your speed, mastering skills on different types of boats, and an introduction to racing. We also cover basic navigation, using a spinnaker and reading the wind, among other things. Needless to say, we also emphasize good seamanship and sportsmanship, and developing a sense of responsibility, teamwork and respect for each other. Our instructors are some of the best around. They are there for you. Their goal is to help you become a more successful and accomplished sailor, while enjoying the fun and excitement of sailing. The Advanced Sailing Class is recommended for anyone who has successfully completed a beginner’s sailing class, or has substantial sailing experience.