Community Sledding Day

This is a caregiver-attended event.

Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to attend and remain on-site with their children. The PTA does not encourage and will not be responsible for unattended children.





While this event is free, optional donations are welcome and will help us provide hot chocolate and snacks, as well as extra hats and gloves for children and families who may need them. No donation is expected to attend — your presence is what matters most!