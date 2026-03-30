Tierra Amor Church

Hosted by

Tierra Amor Church

About this event

SONG CIRCLE & Potluck (April 11)

Homestead

FL (Address provided with Confirmation)

Suggested Contribution
$25

By contributing, you help sustain the circle and keep this space alive for connection, learning, and heartfelt expression.

Heartfelt Contribution (give as your are able)
Pay what you can

Give what feels aligned with your heart and capacity. Your contribution helps sustain the circle for everyone.

Child (up to 17 yrs)
Free

We love families sharing together. Children under 17 are welcome to join and experience the circle, learning to listen, express, and share from the heart.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!