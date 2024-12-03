Community Spay-Neuter Surgeries--NICC Classes--Winter 2024

Community Clinics are "Pay What You Can" + "Spay It Forward"
Suggested Pricing for Cats is $25- $45: if you can/want to pay more than $25, please use the "additional donation" box below. Donations are tax deductible.
Feline Spay-Neuter Surgery--Pay What You Can
free
Use this "Ticket" to pay in cash when you drop off at NICC.
Canine Spay-Neuter Surgery--Pay What You Can
$40
Suggested Pricing for Dogs is $40 - $90: if you can/want to pay more than $40, please use the "additional donation" box below. Donations are tax deductible.
Canine Spay-Neuter Surgery--Pay What You Can
Use this "Ticket" to pay in cash when you drop off at NICC.
