Community Sponsorship Levels | For the Love of Music, Art & Reading

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About this event
Akron, OH 44303, USA
Create a welcoming space for families to meet
the authors and donate books (+2 GA).
This chapter creates a welcoming space where stories are shared, books are exchanged, and literacy comes to life.
✨ A sponsorship that directly touches families.
Sponsor the Art Gallery & experience, curated by
a Washington, D.C.–based creative (+2 GA).
This chapter highlights visual storytelling—where art expands how literacy is experienced and understood.
✨ Elevate the arts. Elevate your brand.
Leave your mark where it matters most — children’s literacy.
Includes:
• 2 VIP Experience tickets
• Bronze-tier program + signage listing
• Verbal acknowledgment from stage as a literacy champion (no speaking remarks)
Only 4 Available
✨ A perfect choice for small businesses or community partners.
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