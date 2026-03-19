Marion F. Walker Queen’s Project

Hosted by

Marion F. Walker Queen’s Project

About this event

Community Sponsorship Levels | For the Love of Music, Art & Reading

133 Merriman Rd

Akron, OH 44303, USA

Author's Lounge Sponsor
$1,000

Create a welcoming space for families to meet

the authors and donate books (+2 GA).


This chapter creates a welcoming space where stories are shared, books are exchanged, and literacy comes to life.


✨ A sponsorship that directly touches families.


Illustrated Edition Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor the Art Gallery & experience, curated by

a Washington, D.C.–based creative (+2 GA).


This chapter highlights visual storytelling—where art expands how literacy is experienced and understood.


✨ Elevate the arts. Elevate your brand.


Bookmark Sponsor - Bronze
$2,000

Leave your mark where it matters most — children’s literacy.


Includes:

2 VIP Experience tickets

Bronze-tier program + signage listing

Verbal acknowledgment from stage as a literacy champion (no speaking remarks)


Only 4 Available


✨ A perfect choice for small businesses or community partners.


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