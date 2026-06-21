Community Sponsorship Program

Become the Alvey PTO VIP Parking Sponsor and gain year-long visibility in our school community! Your company logo will be prominently displayed on a custom VIP Parking sign throughout the school year. At each PTO event, the reserved VIP parking space will be auctioned or raffled off, creating excitement while showcasing your business to Alvey families and visitors. Your sponsorship directly supports PTO programs, events, and initiatives that benefit our students and staff.