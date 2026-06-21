A blue and white graphic advertises the "ALVEY PTO Community Sponsorship Program" with a school logo at the top and a sunburst design at the bottom.
JW Alvey Elementary School PTO

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JW Alvey Elementary School PTO

About this event

Community Sponsorship Program

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Silver
$100
Gold
$250
Platinum
$500
Diamond
$1,000
Legacy
$2,500
Premier
$5,000
VIP Parking Sponsor
$750

Become the Alvey PTO VIP Parking Sponsor and gain year-long visibility in our school community! Your company logo will be prominently displayed on a custom VIP Parking sign throughout the school year. At each PTO event, the reserved VIP parking space will be auctioned or raffled off, creating excitement while showcasing your business to Alvey families and visitors. Your sponsorship directly supports PTO programs, events, and initiatives that benefit our students and staff.

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