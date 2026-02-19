Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

Hosted by

Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

About this event

Community Sports & Family Field Day

4301 13th Ave S

St. Petersburg, FL 33711, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for a day of fun, connection, and community!
General Admission includes access to all public activities, entertainment, and community resources. Bring your family, invite your neighbors, and come enjoy the day with us!

Non Profit Vendor
Free

This ticket is for 501(c)(3) organizations and community groups.

Includes:

  • Vendor space to share information and resources
  • Opportunity to connect residents with programs and services

We welcome organizations that provide education, health, youth programming, workforce support, housing assistance, and other community-building services.

For Profit - Vendor
$35

This ticket is for businesses selling products or services.

Includes:

  • Vendor space (bring your own table, tent, and chairs)
  • Opportunity to promote and sell your products/services
  • Access to a community-centered audience

This is a great opportunity to connect with families, build your customer base, and support a neighborhood-centered event.

Community Partner
Free

This registration is reserved for official event partners who have contributed through sponsorship, in-kind donations, or financial support.

Includes:

  • Vendor/recognition space (if applicable)
  • Public acknowledgment as a Family Fun Day Partner
  • Logo placement (where applicable)

Thank you for helping make this event possible.

Radio ad Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Help us spread the word!

This sponsorship supports the cost of promoting Family Fun Day on the radio. Your contribution helps ensure the entire community hears about the event and can participate.

Volunteer
Free
Add a donation for Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

$

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