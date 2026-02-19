Community Sports & Family Field Day

About this event
Join us for a day of fun, connection, and community!
General Admission includes access to all public activities, entertainment, and community resources. Bring your family, invite your neighbors, and come enjoy the day with us!
This ticket is for 501(c)(3) organizations and community groups.
Includes:
We welcome organizations that provide education, health, youth programming, workforce support, housing assistance, and other community-building services.
This ticket is for businesses selling products or services.
Includes:
This is a great opportunity to connect with families, build your customer base, and support a neighborhood-centered event.
This registration is reserved for official event partners who have contributed through sponsorship, in-kind donations, or financial support.
Includes:
Thank you for helping make this event possible.
Help us spread the word!
This sponsorship supports the cost of promoting Family Fun Day on the radio. Your contribution helps ensure the entire community hears about the event and can participate.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!