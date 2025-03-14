Burnham School PTO

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Burnham School PTO

About this event

Barrels in Bloom Party at Mine Hill Distillery - Supporting The Burnham School

Mine Hill Distillery

5 Mine Hill Rd, Roxbury, CT 06783

Barrels in Bloom Single Ticket
$50
Join us for a special evening in support of the Burnham School PTO. Enjoy Live Music to set the vibe, Big Green Pizza Truck bringing the flavor, delicious drinks featuring Mine Hill Spirits, an Epic Auction, and raffle prizes you’ll LOVE!
Add a donation for Burnham School PTO

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