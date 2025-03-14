Barrels in Bloom Party at Mine Hill Distillery - Supporting The Burnham School

Join us for a special evening in support of the Burnham School PTO. Enjoy Live Music to set the vibe, Big Green Pizza Truck bringing the flavor, delicious drinks featuring Mine Hill Spirits, an Epic Auction, and raffle prizes you’ll LOVE!

Join us for a special evening in support of the Burnham School PTO. Enjoy Live Music to set the vibe, Big Green Pizza Truck bringing the flavor, delicious drinks featuring Mine Hill Spirits, an Epic Auction, and raffle prizes you’ll LOVE!

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