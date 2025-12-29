AHOWI TECH SHOP

Ahowi Focus Group Incorporated

Solar Security Cam item
Solar Security Cam
$249.95
  • Enhanced Dual-Camera Clarity at Up to 40 ft (12 m): https://amzn.to/4qucsYu Capture every event around your home in ultra-clear 3K resolution. Enjoy sharp, detailed visuals with 8× zoom to see what matters most.
  • Solar-Powered, Install Once and it Runs Forever: Experience constant peace of mind with this solar-powered security camera that's easy to set up and always on, thanks to its removable solar panel.
  • 360° Guardian, No Blind Spots: Say goodbye to blind spots with full home coverage by installing the product vertically. Enjoy 360° Pan & Tilt Surveillance, check your front porch, monitor your backyard, and keep an eye on the driveway with ease.
Video Smart Lock item
Video Smart Lock
$239.95

Video Smart Lock with Camera: https://amzn.to/4qwebfK-in-1 Ring+2K Camera+Doorbell+Fingerprint Hornbill Keyless Entry Door Lock, Built-in WiFi Deadbolt(only 2.4G), Two-Way...

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1), Wayfarer, Large Shiny Black | Smart AI item
Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 1), Wayfarer, Large Shiny Black | Smart AI
$349.95
  • #1 SELLING AI GLASSES - https://amzn.to/3L8MFG8 Move effortlessly through life with Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Capture photos and videos, listen to music, make hands-free calls or ask Meta AI* questions on-the-go. Ray-Ban Meta glasses deliver a slim, comfortable fit for both men and women.
  • CAPTURE WHAT YOU SEE AND HEAR HANDS-FREE - Capture exactly what you see and hear with an ultra-wide 12 MP camera and a five-mic system. Livestream it on Facebook and Instagram.
  • LISTEN WITH OPEN-EAR AUDIO — Listen to music and more with discreet open-ear speakers that deliver rich, quality audio without blocking conversations or the ambient noises around you.
  • GET REAL-TIME ANSWERS FROM META AI — The Meta AI* built into Ray-Ban Meta’s wearable technology helps you flow through your day. When activated, it can analyze your surroundings and provide context-rich suggestions - all from your smart AI glasses.
AI Smart Glasses for Men Women with Camera,8MP 2K HD Camera item
AI Smart Glasses for Men Women with Camera,8MP 2K HD Camera
$245.95
  • 👓【8MP 2K HD Camera https://amzn.to/3Lcokzf  with an 8-megapixel high-definition camera, it captures exquisite details in both landscapes and portraits, like having a professional photographer by your side. The smart fill-in flash activates in low-light environments, brightening shadows and reducing blur and noise to ensure clear images in any condition.
  • 👓【AI Intelligent Question and Answer】Powered by advanced AI including GPT-4.0, this smart assistant delivers instant answers and creative solutions. Just say "Hello Xiaocheng" for help with any question—from daily life and science to work challenges. Experience "ask what you think, get what you need" technology, making wisdom accessible and empowering your life with seamless intelligent interaction.
  • 👓【AI Photo Recognition】 Capture the world through the camera. Powerful image recognition technology combined with advanced algorithms accurately
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: item
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip:
$849.95
  • SPEED OF LIGHTNESS — https://amzn.to/49a6sNz  Air with the M4 chip lets you blaze through work and play. With Apple Intelligence,* up to 18 hours of battery life,* and an incredibly portable design, you can take on anything, anywhere.
  • SUPERCHARGED BY M4 — The Apple M4 chip brings even more speed and fluidity to everything you do, like working between multiple apps, editing videos, or playing graphically demanding games.
  • BUILT FOR APPLE INTELLIGENCE — Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives you peace of mind that no one else can access your data — not even Apple.*
Samsung 77 inch OLED 4K S90F Smart TV (2025) Vision AI item
Samsung 77 inch OLED 4K S90F Smart TV (2025) Vision AI
$2,097.99
  • SAMSUNG USA AUTHORIZED - https://amzn.to/3NjGPCs 1 Year Extended Protection Plan in ADDITION to the Included FULL Manufacturer Protection
  • Our fastest 4K processor powers Samsung Vision AI to upscale your favorite content and put you at the center of the action. Powerful OLED HDR+ contrast and Pantone Validated color let you appreciate every detail. Dynamic motion enhancement technology delivers ultra-smooth action for crisp visuals at blazing-fast speeds whether you're streaming or gaming.
monTEK Ultra Slim TV Wall Mount for 43-90 Inch TVs item
monTEK Ultra Slim TV Wall Mount for 43-90 Inch TVs
$99.99
  • WALL MOUNT COMPATIBLITY: https://amzn.to/4qqTEt0  Ultra slim TV wall mount fits for most of 43-90 inch LCD/LED/OLED TVs with VESA patterns 100x200 mm up to 600x400 mm and up to 132 lbs. Designed for installation on 16"/18" wood studs, concrete, and brick walls. (Do not install the mount on drywall alone!) Perfect for TV installation in living room, kitchen, bedroom, office or any other place
Smart AI Tracking: item
Smart AI Tracking:
$97.49

Smart AI Tracking: https://amzn.to/4jGSuHV This auto face tracking gimbal tripod features real-time AI that auto-locks on faces/bodies, following you 360° with no dead angles. Control it hands-free: show an "OK" gesture to start recording, a palm to pause, or a "V" to lock on subjects. Perfect for solo creators, it tracks up to 5m, making it the ideal vlogging kit for indoor live streams and outdoor adventures.


