Media Fellowship House

Hosted by

Media Fellowship House

About this event

Community Thanksgiving 2025

117 S Lemon St

Media, PA 19063, USA

Join Us for a Meal!
Free

Come fellowship with us on Sat, Nov 22, any time between 1-4pm, and enjoy a meal prepared by volunteers and Cedar Creek Catering. Both sit down and take away meals available. Attending with a group? Please let us know how many will attend.

Donate 5 Meals!
$25

Your tax deductible donation of $25 will help us prepare up to 5 meals for our guests!

Donate 10 Meals!
$50

Your tax deductible donation of $50 will help us prepare up to 10 meals for our guests!

Donate 20 Meals!
$100

Your tax deductible donation of $100 will help us prepare up to 20 meals for our guests!

Neighbor's Table Sponsor
$250

Ensuring there’s always room at the table for everyone. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $250 will help us prepare up to 50 meals for our guests!

Gratitude Sponsor
$500

Sharing the gift of appreciation and community care. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $500 will help us prepare up to 100 meals for our guests!

Gathering Sponsor
$750

Bringing neighbors together to share in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $750 will help us prepare up to 150 meals for our guests!

Harvest Sponsor
$1,000

Helping us provide the bounty that nourishes our

community. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $1,000 will help us prepare up to 200 meals for our guests!

Donate: 3 Pumpkin Pies
Free

Each “ticket” represents 3 pumpkin pies for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 6 pies).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: 10 Cans of Cranberry Sauce
Free

Each “ticket” represents 10 cans of cranberry sauce for our Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 20 cans).
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: 3 Apple Pies
Free

Each “ticket” represents 3 apple pies for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 6 pies).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: 2 Cases of Water
Free

Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 bottles) of Water for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: 2 Cases of Coke
Free

Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 cans) of Coke for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: 10 Bags of Stuffing Bread Cubes
Free

Each “ticket” represents 10 boxes or bags of stuffing for our Community Thanksgiving meals.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 20 boxes/bags).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: Three (5lb) Bags of Russet Potatoes
Free

Each “ticket” represents Three 5 lb bags of Russet Potatoes for our Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = six 5 lb bags).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: Three (2 lb) Boxes of Brown Sugar
Free

Each “ticket” represents Three (2 lb) boxes of brown sugar for our Community Thanksgiving meals.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 6 boxes).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: Four (5lb) Bags of Sweet Potatoes
Free

Each “ticket” represents Four (5 lb) bags of sweet potatoes for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 8 bags).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: 2 Cases of Diet Coke
Free

Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 cans) of Diet Coke for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Donate: 2 Cases of Sprite
Free

Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 cans) of Sprite for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.

Volunteer: Sat, Nov. 22nd 3-5 pm
Free

Service/Clean Up, Ages 15+

November 22nd

3:00-5:00 pm

Help serve warm Thanksgiving meals to our community, share smiles with guests, and assist with cleanup after the event. A perfect way to end the day with gratitude and teamwork!



Volunteer: Wed, Nov. 19th, 2-3 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Wed, Nov. 19th

2:00-3:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!


Volunteer: Wed, Nov. 19th, 3-4 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Wed, Nov. 19th

3:00-4:00 pm

Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Wed, Nov. 19th, 4-5 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Wed, Nov. 19th

4:00-5:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Thurs, Nov. 20th, 12-1 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Thurs, Nov. 20th

12:00-1:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Thurs, Nov. 20th, 1-2 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Thurs, Nov. 20th

1:00-2:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Thurs, Nov. 20th, 2-3 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Thurs, Nov. 20th

2:00-3:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Thurs, Nov. 20th, 3-4pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Thurs, Nov. 20th

3:00-4:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Thurs, Nov. 20th, 4-5 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Thurs, Nov. 20th

4:00-5:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Fri, Nov. 21st, 12-1 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Fri, Nov. 21st

12:00-1:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Fri, Nov. 21st, 1-2 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Fri, Nov. 21st

1:00-2:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Fri, Nov. 21st 2-3 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Fri, Nov. 21st

2:00-3:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Fri, Nov. 21st 3-4 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Fri, Nov. 21st

3:00-4:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Fri, Nov. 21st 4-5 pm
Free

Kitchen Help, Ages 15+

Fri, Nov.F 21st

4:00-5:00 pm


Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!

Volunteer: Sat, Nov. 22nd 11am-1 pm
Free

Kitchen Help/Setup, Ages 15+

November 22nd

11:00 am-1:00 pm


Join the Thanksgiving team to chop, peel, and prepare ingredients, assemble meal trays, and help set up the dining area for our community celebration. No experience needed—just bring your energy and willingness to lend a hand!

Volunteer: Sat, Nov. 22nd 1-3 pm
Free

Meal Service, Ages 15+

Sat, Nov. 22nd

1:00-3:00 pm


Serve warm meals at our buffet line with a smile, greet guests, and help ensure everyone enjoys a welcoming Thanksgiving celebration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!