Community Thanksgiving 2025

Come fellowship with us on Sat, Nov 22, any time between 1-4pm, and enjoy a meal prepared by volunteers and Cedar Creek Catering. Both sit down and take away meals available. Attending with a group? Please let us know how many will attend.
Your tax deductible donation of $25 will help us prepare up to 5 meals for our guests!
Your tax deductible donation of $50 will help us prepare up to 10 meals for our guests!
Your tax deductible donation of $100 will help us prepare up to 20 meals for our guests!
Ensuring there’s always room at the table for everyone. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $250 will help us prepare up to 50 meals for our guests!
Sharing the gift of appreciation and community care. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $500 will help us prepare up to 100 meals for our guests!
Bringing neighbors together to share in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $750 will help us prepare up to 150 meals for our guests!
Helping us provide the bounty that nourishes our
community. Sponsor recognition includes a logo and/or shout out on social media, website, and volunteer t-shirts. Your tax deductible donation of $1,000 will help us prepare up to 200 meals for our guests!
Each “ticket” represents 3 pumpkin pies for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 6 pies).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents 10 cans of cranberry sauce for our Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 20 cans).
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents 3 apple pies for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 6 pies).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 bottles) of Water for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 cans) of Coke for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents 10 boxes or bags of stuffing for our Community Thanksgiving meals.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 20 boxes/bags).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents Three 5 lb bags of Russet Potatoes for our Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = six 5 lb bags).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents Three (2 lb) boxes of brown sugar for our Community Thanksgiving meals.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 6 boxes).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents Four (5 lb) bags of sweet potatoes for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 8 bags).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 cans) of Diet Coke for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Each “ticket” represents 2 cases (48 cans) of Sprite for our Community Thanksgiving meal.
If you’d like to donate more, simply select multiple tickets (e.g., 2 tickets = 4 cases).
Please drop off items by Sunday, November 16th.
Drop-off instructions and details will be included in your confirmation email.
Service/Clean Up, Ages 15+
November 22nd
3:00-5:00 pm
Help serve warm Thanksgiving meals to our community, share smiles with guests, and assist with cleanup after the event. A perfect way to end the day with gratitude and teamwork!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Wed, Nov. 19th
2:00-3:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Wed, Nov. 19th
3:00-4:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Wed, Nov. 19th
4:00-5:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Thurs, Nov. 20th
12:00-1:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Thurs, Nov. 20th
1:00-2:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Thurs, Nov. 20th
2:00-3:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Thurs, Nov. 20th
3:00-4:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Thurs, Nov. 20th
4:00-5:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Fri, Nov. 21st
12:00-1:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Fri, Nov. 21st
1:00-2:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Fri, Nov. 21st
2:00-3:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Fri, Nov. 21st
3:00-4:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help, Ages 15+
Fri, Nov.F 21st
4:00-5:00 pm
Assist Chef CJ in chopping, peeling, and preparing ingredients for our Thanksgiving meal. No experience needed—just a willingness to help and learn!
Kitchen Help/Setup, Ages 15+
November 22nd
11:00 am-1:00 pm
Join the Thanksgiving team to chop, peel, and prepare ingredients, assemble meal trays, and help set up the dining area for our community celebration. No experience needed—just bring your energy and willingness to lend a hand!
Meal Service, Ages 15+
Sat, Nov. 22nd
1:00-3:00 pm
Serve warm meals at our buffet line with a smile, greet guests, and help ensure everyone enjoys a welcoming Thanksgiving celebration.
