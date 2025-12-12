Community Visions Unlimited's Shop

Community Visions Unlimited

Mini Box for Carrollton & Claiborne item
Mini Box for Carrollton & Claiborne
$35

Hand painted by local artist Karel Boekbinder is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Soccer Mini Box at Jefferson & Claiborne item
Soccer Mini Box at Jefferson & Claiborne
$35

Hand painted by local artist Linda LeBoeuf is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini box at Claiborne & St. Roch item
Mini box at Claiborne & St. Roch
$35

Hand painted by local artist Callie Faye Doyle is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box at St. Roch & Derbigny item
Mini Box at St. Roch & Derbigny
$35

Hand painted by local artist Callie Faye Doyle is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box at Galvez & AP Tureaud item
Mini Box at Galvez & AP Tureaud
$35

Hand painted by local artist Jen LeCompte is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box Metairie Road & Causeway item
Mini Box Metairie Road & Causeway
$35

Hand painted by local artist Jessica Normington is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box Metairie Road & Severn item
Mini Box Metairie Road & Severn
$35

Hand painted by local artist Jessica Normington is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box at AP Tureaud & Miro item
Mini Box at AP Tureaud & Miro
$35

Hand painted by local artist Miriam Lilje is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box at 4th & Prytania item
Mini Box at 4th & Prytania
$35

Hand painted by local artist Miriam Lilje is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box of Prytania & Jackson item
Mini Box of Prytania & Jackson
$35

Hand painted by local artist Heather Mattingly is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box of Metairie Road & Oaklawn item
Mini Box of Metairie Road & Oaklawn
$35

Hand painted by local artist Jessica Normington is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box of Laperouse & Robertson item
Mini Box of Laperouse & Robertson
$35

Hand painted by local artist Tony Nozero is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box of Earhart & Washington item
Mini Box of Earhart & Washington
$35

Hand painted by local artist Rick Dwyer is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box of Washington & St 6Charles item
Mini Box of Washington & St 6Charles
$35

Hand painted by local artist Miriam Lilje is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

Mini Box of St. Roch & Robertson item
Mini Box of St. Roch & Robertson
$35

Hand painted by local artist Callie Faye Doyle is a replica of the large utility box. The top comes off to store things and the bottom has felt. They are made out of mdf board and are 7" x 7"

