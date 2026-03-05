The Aura Foundation

Hosted by

The Aura Foundation

About this event

Community Wellness Day

1222 N Eola Rd

Aurora, IL 60502, USA

Vendor Table
$200

A limited number of vendor tables are available for practitioners, wellness businesses, and organizations that align with the purpose of the event. Vendors may offer information, demonstrations, products, or services that support wellness, community health, education, or holistic living.

In Kind Donations- Healthy Snacks or Beverages
Free

We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:

  • Healthy snacks or beverages

Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.


In Kind Donations- Wellness Product
Free

We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:

  • Wellness products

Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.


In Kind Donations- Self-Care Items
Free

We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:

  • Self-care items

Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.


In Kind Donations- Gift Baskets or Raffle Items
Free

We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:

  • Gift baskets or raffle items

Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.


In Kind Donations- Other (Please Email Jen)
Free

We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:

  • Supplies that support event activities

Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.


Monetary Donations – Sponsor Self-Care for Someone in Need
Pay what you can

Supporters who are unable to attend or host a table can also contribute through a monetary donation.

These donations help provide holistic wellness services to individuals and families in our community who cannot afford them. Your contribution can directly sponsor self-care experiences such as:

  • A massage session for a single mother in need of rest and stress relief
  • A Reiki session for a family navigating difficult circumstances
  • A sound healing or meditation experience for someone experiencing burnout or emotional stress
  • Wellness services that help individuals reconnect with their health and well-being

All donations made through this ticket option will go directly toward providing self-care services for someone in need.

Through your support, we are able to ensure that healing and wellness are accessible to everyone—not just those who can afford it.

Add a donation for The Aura Foundation

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