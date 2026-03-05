Community Wellness Day

Hosted by
About this event
A limited number of vendor tables are available for practitioners, wellness businesses, and organizations that align with the purpose of the event. Vendors may offer information, demonstrations, products, or services that support wellness, community health, education, or holistic living.
We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:
Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.
We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:
Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.
We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:
Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.
We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:
Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.
We are also accepting in-kind contributions to help make this event accessible to the community. Donations may include items such as:
Your contribution helps us provide meaningful experiences and resources to families who may not otherwise have access to holistic wellness services.
Supporters who are unable to attend or host a table can also contribute through a monetary donation.
These donations help provide holistic wellness services to individuals and families in our community who cannot afford them. Your contribution can directly sponsor self-care experiences such as:
All donations made through this ticket option will go directly toward providing self-care services for someone in need.
Through your support, we are able to ensure that healing and wellness are accessible to everyone—not just those who can afford it.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!