Community Workshop

Fuel Cards item
Fuel Cards
$25

Pay 25 towards a gift card! Every car we give away gets a $100 fuel card. Help us help others!

Grocery Cards item
Grocery Cards
$25

Pay 25 towards a gift card! Every car we give away gets a $100 grocery card. Help us help others!

$10 towards any repair item
$10 towards any repair
$10

Donate $10 towards any repair or gift card. Indicate your choice at checkout. You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.

Fuel Injectors - 2013 Suburban item
Fuel Injectors - 2013 Suburban
$100

Donate $100 towards this 2013 Suburban. So far, we know it needs fuel injectors. You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.

Parts for this Subaru Forrester item
Parts for this Subaru Forrester
$55

Catalytic converter needed! Total cost is $550.00 Can you donate $55? You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.

Engine for 2010 Hyundai Sonata item
Engine for 2010 Hyundai Sonata
$100

Donate $100 towards the engine for this 2010 Hyundai Sonata. Estimated cost is $1500 You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.

