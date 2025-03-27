Community Workshop

Pay 25 towards a gift card! Every car we give away gets a $100 fuel card. Help us help others!
Pay 25 towards a gift card! Every car we give away gets a $100 grocery card. Help us help others!
Donate $10 towards any repair or gift card. Indicate your choice at checkout. You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.
Donate $100 towards this 2013 Suburban. So far, we know it needs fuel injectors. You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.
Catalytic converter needed! Total cost is $550.00 Can you donate $55? You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.
Donate $100 towards the engine for this 2010 Hyundai Sonata. Estimated cost is $1500 You may also donate at venmo @ChristmasCarProject.
