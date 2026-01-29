Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club

Hosted by

Paradise Valley High School PTO Booster Club

About this event

Community Yard Sale & Market Fundraiser Event Feb 28, 2026

Vendor Booth - Saturday Feb 28th
$25

This is for One Vendor Booth at the Event. (No Baked Good Vendors Please).


***No Tobacco or Alcohol Related Vendors are permitted as it is a school property.


If you would also like to Donate a Raffle prize for the PTO to raise extra Funds, that would be greatly appreciated.


(Tax Deductible for Vendor fees, Raffle Prize Donations, and any other monetary donations as we are a non-profit 501c3 organization. Thank you).



Event is from 8am-2pm

Setup is from 7am-745am

Location - 3950 E Bell Rd in the West Parking lot on Bell Rd.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!