Community Yard Sale & Market Fundraiser Event Feb 28, 2026

This is for One Vendor Booth at the Event. (No Baked Good Vendors Please).





***No Tobacco or Alcohol Related Vendors are permitted as it is a school property.





If you would also like to Donate a Raffle prize for the PTO to raise extra Funds, that would be greatly appreciated.





(Tax Deductible for Vendor fees, Raffle Prize Donations, and any other monetary donations as we are a non-profit 501c3 organization. Thank you).









Event is from 8am-2pm

Setup is from 7am-745am

Location - 3950 E Bell Rd in the West Parking lot on Bell Rd.