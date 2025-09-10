Como Lions Heart

Como Lions Fill the Board Fundraiser

Football Square #2
Football Square
🏈 Football Squares – $10 Each

Support our Como Lions Football Team by purchasing a square on our Lions Pride Fundraiser Board! Each square is just $10, and you can purchase as many as you’d like in your player’s name. The board will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to grab your spots quickly.

The football player with the most squares purchased in their name will win a special prize! If we have an overwhelming response and fill up the board, we’ll create a second board to give even more players a chance to compete. Every square helps our Lions grow stronger on and off the field! 💜💛

Cheer Square
🎀 Cheerleader Squares – $10 Each

Cheer on our Como Lions Cheerleaders by purchasing a square on our Lions Pride Fundraiser Board! Each square is just $10, and you can purchase as many as you’d like in your cheerleader’s name. The board will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss out on supporting your favorite cheerleader.

The cheerleader with the most squares purchased in their name will win a special prize! If we receive an overwhelming response, we’ll add a second board so more cheerleaders have a chance to shine. Every square purchased helps support uniforms, equipment, and team activities. 💜💛

Cheer Square #2
