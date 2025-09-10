Como Lions Fill the Board Fundraiser

🏈 Football Squares – $10 Each

Support our Como Lions Football Team by purchasing a square on our Lions Pride Fundraiser Board! Each square is just $10, and you can purchase as many as you’d like in your player’s name. The board will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to grab your spots quickly.

The football player with the most squares purchased in their name will win a special prize! Every square helps our Lions grow stronger on and off the field! 💜💛