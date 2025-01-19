Como Lions Heart Sponsorship

By becoming a sponsor for a Senior Citizen, you can play a vital role in enhancing the lives of our senior community members. Your support helps fund various activities and programs designed specifically for seniors, promoting engagement and well-being.
Sponsorship contributions assist in organizing field trips to local restaurants, allowing seniors to enjoy enjoyable dining experiences. For special occasions like the Senior Prom for Older Adults and Mother’s Day, we provide opportunities for senior ladies to visit nail shops for manicures and pedicures, offering them a chance for pampering and self-care.
By becoming a sponsor, you help us enrich the lives of our senior citizens and ensure they have access to meaningful experiences. Your support is invaluable in creating a vibrant and supportive community for all.
Youth Sports Football
$175
Become a sponsor for the Como Lions Youth Sports Program and make a positive impact on the lives of young athletes in our community. Your sponsorship helps provide essential resources and support for our youth sports initiatives, fostering teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness.
You can choose to sponsor a football player for $175, or support a cheerleader for $200. Your contribution will directly assist in covering equipment, uniforms, and training opportunities, ensuring that every child has the chance to participate and thrive in their chosen sport.
Join us in supporting the development of our youth through sports, and help create a foundation for lifelong skills and friendships. Your sponsorship will play a crucial role in enhancing the overall experience for our young athletes.
Youth Sports Cheerleading
$200
Como Mobile Food Pantry
$100
Become a valued sponsor of the Como Mobile Food Pantry by contributing $100 per month. Your support will play an essential role in addressing food insecurity within our community. The Como Mobile Food Pantry provides nutritious meals and essential groceries to individuals and families in need, ensuring that no one goes hungry.
With your monthly sponsorship, we can enhance our outreach efforts, increase the variety of food options available, and provide more consistent support to those facing economic challenges. Your contribution directly impacts the lives of community members by helping to alleviate hunger and promote overall well-being.
Join us in making a difference by supporting the Como Mobile Food Pantry, where every dollar helps nourish our community and foster a spirit of compassion and care. Your commitment to this cause is greatly appreciated.
Friday Night Lights
$100
Become a sponsor for Friday Night Lights, a program dedicated to providing warm meals to 60 to 80 children during FreePlay nights at the gym. Every Friday, we offer nutritious food to ensure that kids have a fulfilling meal while enjoying a safe and engaging environment.
Your sponsorship will help us cover the costs of food and resources needed to prepare these meals, allowing us to create a welcoming atmosphere where children can socialize, play, and nourish their bodies.
Como Community Easter Egg Hunt
$100
Become a sponsor for the Como Community Easter Egg Hunt and help create a memorable experience for families in our community. Your donation will contribute to the purchase of Easter baskets, food, bounce houses, and games, ensuring a fun and festive atmosphere for all participants.
By supporting this event, you play a key role in bringing joy and excitement to children and their families during the Easter celebration. Your contribution will help us provide a variety of engaging activities.
Join us in making the Como Community Easter Egg Hunt a success, where families can come together to enjoy a day filled with laughter, connection, and festive fun. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Mother's Day Luncheon
$100
Become a sponsor for the Mother's Day Luncheon and help us celebrate the wonderful mothers in our community. Your contribution will go towards providing a delightful lunch and creating beautiful gift baskets for Honorees , ensuring that each mother feels appreciated and cherished on this special day.
This event offers a wonderful opportunity for mothers to come together, enjoy a lovely meal, and receive thoughtful gifts that recognize their hard work and dedication. Your support will enhance the experience for all participants, making the day memorable and meaningful.
Add a donation for Como Lions Heart
$
