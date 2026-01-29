Compact Campus Projects

Hosted by
The Old Barn Renovation will create a safe, welcoming space for animal-assisted therapy, where children experience healing, build trust, and discover hope through meaningful connections with animals.
Renovated Gym & Mission Bathrooms will provide for our children and extend hospitality to mission teams, ensuring dignity, comfort, and support for all who serve here.
Covered Parking at the Warehouse will help keep Speed the Light vehicles—used to serve and support our children—protected from the elements, while improving safety and access for those who serve.
Funds designated for the Cottage Fun Days will be used to purchase memberships at places like the zoo and water park for our residents and the house parents to enjoy together on weekends and school breaks.
LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring and installation materials for high-traffic hallways on the third floor of the administrative building, used by guests and staff.
LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring and materials for a one-bedroom guest apartment (“Cave”) used to house visitors to the campus.
LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring and materials for the third-floor apartment used for staff housing.
LVP (Luxury Vinyl Plank) flooring and materials for the staff apartment located below the chapel.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!