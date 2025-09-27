Companion Animal Relief and Education Project

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Companion Animal Relief and Education Project

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Community Cat Program

Community Cat Spay/Neuter Donation
$25

This donation covers the essential care provided to one community cat through our Trap-Vaccinate-Alter-Return (TVAR) program. Each cat receives:

  • Spay or neuter surgery
  • Rabies vaccination
  • Distemper vaccination
  • Parasite prevention

Your support helps us keep cats healthy, prevent unwanted litters, and protect public health. By donating, you’re directly improving the lives of both cats and the communities they call home.

3-Day Humane Trap Rental
$15

Rent a humane cat trap for up to 3 days to safely and effectively catch community cats for Trap-Vaccinate-Alter-Return (TVAR). The $15 rental fee covers a 3-day period. If the trap is not returned on time, the rental will automatically renew every 3 days until the trap is returned.


Humane traps ensure cats can be handled with minimal stress, making it possible for them to receive the care they need before being returned to their colony.

Rabies Vaccine
$10

If you wish to cover the cost of vaccine for another animal, donate here!

Distemper Vaccine
$15

If you wish to cover the cost of vaccine for another animal, donate here!

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