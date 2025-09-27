Community Cat Program

About this shop
This donation covers the essential care provided to one community cat through our Trap-Vaccinate-Alter-Return (TVAR) program. Each cat receives:
Your support helps us keep cats healthy, prevent unwanted litters, and protect public health. By donating, you’re directly improving the lives of both cats and the communities they call home.
Rent a humane cat trap for up to 3 days to safely and effectively catch community cats for Trap-Vaccinate-Alter-Return (TVAR). The $15 rental fee covers a 3-day period. If the trap is not returned on time, the rental will automatically renew every 3 days until the trap is returned.
Humane traps ensure cats can be handled with minimal stress, making it possible for them to receive the care they need before being returned to their colony.
If you wish to cover the cost of vaccine for another animal, donate here!
If you wish to cover the cost of vaccine for another animal, donate here!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!