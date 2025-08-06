Companion Us Silent Auction

The Signature Facial. The description: “Combining our most desired services, your esthetician provides a purely decadent experience that includes a botanical deep cleanse, plant-based peel, pore extractions, rose quartz crystal massage, décolletage treatment + masque and finishes with a 24k gold collagen masque.”

Price: $120

Lash Lift: “A semi-permanent treatment that gives your natural lashes an illusion of perfectly curled lashes with added definition. It is a great alternative to eyelash extensions, as it requires very little maintenance + has long lasting results.” $70

Lash Tint: “A specially formulated tint is applied to your lashes, enhancing their natural features + defining your eyes. $25

Brow Wax: “A specially formulated hard wax is used to shape + define your brows to enhance your natural beauty.” $25

Brow Tint: “A specially formulated tint is applied to your brows, enhancing their natural beauty + adding definition”. $25