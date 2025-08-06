Companion Us Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$300 value. Work with Rick Morris to create a custom wooden sign with up to 2 colors for your home or office. Up to 30"x30".
Starting bid
The Signature Facial. The description: “Combining our most desired services, your esthetician provides a purely decadent experience that includes a botanical deep cleanse, plant-based peel, pore extractions, rose quartz crystal massage, décolletage treatment + masque and finishes with a 24k gold collagen masque.”
Price: $120
Lash Lift: “A semi-permanent treatment that gives your natural lashes an illusion of perfectly curled lashes with added definition. It is a great alternative to eyelash extensions, as it requires very little maintenance + has long lasting results.” $70
Lash Tint: “A specially formulated tint is applied to your lashes, enhancing their natural features + defining your eyes. $25
Brow Wax: “A specially formulated hard wax is used to shape + define your brows to enhance your natural beauty.” $25
Brow Tint: “A specially formulated tint is applied to your brows, enhancing their natural beauty + adding definition”. $25
Starting bid
Take a llama hike with your family or friends. Spend time with these chill and fun animals on a hike in Jefferson County Open Space. Date and time and place can be arranged with Chris and Layne Webber, the llama owners. The winner of this bid will be connected with the Webbers to arrange details.
Starting bid
$50 value
A gift basket from Sunshine Farms containing:
8oz jar candle
8oz candle tin
2oz candle tin
2 bars of soap
Starting bid
$150 Value
Two spiritual direction sessions with The Rev. Bonnie Spencer
Spiritual direction is an ancient practice in which a person (directee) desires to
examine their spiritual life and be attentive to what is happening in that life.
Spiritual direction is for anyone yearning for God, for a connection with the Divine.
The Rev. Bonnie Spencer's bio: "I have a passion for helping folks discover what God is up to
in their lives and then discovering how they can participate in the adventure. I have
been working for and care deeply about racial and LGBTQ+ justice. I have completed
Soul2Soul’s “Facing Racism Training” and “Race Talk University” at Shorter AME
Church in Denver.
Catherine is my wife and Finn is my husky mix rescue dog. I enjoy hiking,
reading, jogging, spending time with my family and craft beer."
Starting bid
$1200 value
Spend time behind the scenes with your favorite animal at the Denver Zoo.
Bring your family or friends. Maximum number of guests depends on what animal you choose to visit.
Starting bid
$104 value
Admission for 4 to The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.
Starting bid
$150 value
Receive a personalized ritual or liturgy for you, your family, or community! Whether you want to celebrate a birth, re-naming, or accomplishment, or you're ready to rage about the state of the world (or your ex), make magic with intention. Join Kate Okojie, MDiv as she leads you sacredly to your emotional goal and enjoy the healing along the way.
Bio: Kate Okojie is an interspiritual minister, systemic change strategist, and transformation facilitator who consults with individuals and organizations to foster equity and ethics. She has a Masters in Divinity from Union Theological Seminary at Columbia University and previously served as a hospital trauma chaplain, legislative chief of staff, and nonprofit executive. Katherine works with revolutionary leaders to foster empathy-building, social/eco justice, and holistic integration of change.
Starting bid
$40 Value
Two Rockies Baseball Bobbleheads and a size XL Rockies baseball t-shirt.
Starting bid
$150 value
14.25 x 17.25 framed photo of a bristlecone pine
Starting bid
$150 value
14.25 x 17.25” framed photo of Canyonlands
Starting bid
$100 value
10.75 x 13”, framed photo of ducks in flight
Starting bid
$100 value
12.25 x 14.25”, framed photo of a bighorn sheep
Starting bid
$130 value
The board measures 18” x 9” x 1/2“ and is made from live edge walnut and resin with gold flakes.
Betsy J. Holt crafts charcuterie boards from old milled walnut slabs she “inherited” from her father’s garage. Each board is cut, planed, poured with resin to create unique colors and visual textures. Then boards are sanded to a soft finish.
Resin is food safe when used as a serving surface. This board should not be used as a cutting board or a trivet for hot dishes. Inquiries about other available boards. Can be made at [email protected]
Starting bid
Value $300
Shooting arrows in the woods is a blast! This is a 90 minute session for up to 6 people outside at #beautyheals, a non-profit community retreat house in Golden, which has a 3 bag archery range. It includes one-on-one and group instruction, bows, arrows, and a fun experience for all ages and levels (7+ can shoot on their own, but younger ones can still participate and be part of the experience outside and shoot some arrows with assistance). Can be a mix of any combination of individuals or a family between June-October either 2025 or 2026. More at communityheals.com. Contact [email protected] to arrange time that works with your schedule.
Starting bid
$100 value
18x12metal print of the fall colors on the Eagle River near Wolcott, CO. This photo is taken by professional photographer, Fr. Brian Winter.
Starting bid
$300 value
All flies, rods and reels, and equipment, other than waders and boots, are included. A time will be set up to accommodate all parties.
Starting bid
$100 Value
Includes a copy of Women Giving Voice to Wisdom, a journal, sketch book, water color paints, chocolate scented candle, matches and pens for journaling.
Starting bid
$250 value
Memoirs Admissions Essays Newsletters Holiday Letters
Have you or a loved one said:
“Oh no! I need a personal statement for my professional certification
application! I HATE writing! (or does writing hate me?!)
“I want to write my memoir. I have no idea how to start.”
“No time to write and I’ve got a deadline to meet.”
“A blank screen or page TERRIFIES me”
Don’t worry or fret. Delay no longer! Partner with Jeanne on your writing project.
Starting bid
$150 value
Title: Incarnate
Dimensions - 12" diameter; 13" tall with plexiglass stand
Note: the piece can be hung on the wall as well.
Medium: Encaustic collage on a wood panel
Artist Statement:
We are all divinely made and God exists in us. We are filled with abundance and have what we need. I like to remind myself of this power, creativity and potential in incarnation. The piece captures the light, joy and movement of this promise.
Starting bid
$100 value
Framed photo of flying birds
