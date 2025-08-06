Hosted by

Companion Us Silent Auction

Custom Wooden Sign item
Custom Wooden Sign item
Custom Wooden Sign
$50

Starting bid

$300 value. Work with Rick Morris to create a custom wooden sign with up to 2 colors for your home or office. Up to 30"x30".

Alchemy Face Bar Treatments item
Alchemy Face Bar Treatments
$100

Starting bid

 The Signature Facial. The description: “Combining our most desired services, your esthetician provides a purely decadent experience that includes a botanical deep cleanse, plant-based peel, pore extractions, rose quartz crystal massage, décolletage treatment + masque and finishes with a 24k gold collagen masque.”

Price: $120

Lash Lift: “A semi-permanent treatment that gives your natural lashes an illusion of perfectly curled lashes with added definition. It is a great alternative to eyelash extensions, as it requires very little maintenance + has long lasting results.” $70

Lash Tint: “A specially formulated tint is applied to your lashes, enhancing their natural features + defining your eyes. $25

Brow Wax: “A specially formulated hard wax is used to shape + define your brows to enhance your natural beauty.” $25 

Brow Tint: “A specially formulated tint is applied to your brows, enhancing their natural beauty + adding definition”. $25 

Hike with Llamas item
Hike with Llamas
$100

Starting bid

Take a llama hike with your family or friends. Spend time with these chill and fun animals on a hike in Jefferson County Open Space. Date and time and place can be arranged with Chris and Layne Webber, the llama owners. The winner of this bid will be connected with the Webbers to arrange details.

Sunshine Farms soap and candle basket item
Sunshine Farms soap and candle basket item
Sunshine Farms soap and candle basket
$20

Starting bid

$50 value

A gift basket from Sunshine Farms containing:

8oz jar candle

8oz candle tin

2oz candle tin

2 bars of soap

Two Spiritual Direction Sessions with The Rev. Bonnie Sarah item
Two Spiritual Direction Sessions with The Rev. Bonnie Sarah item
Two Spiritual Direction Sessions with The Rev. Bonnie Sarah
$50

Starting bid

$150 Value

Two spiritual direction sessions with The Rev. Bonnie Spencer

Spiritual direction is an ancient practice in which a person (directee) desires to

examine their spiritual life and be attentive to what is happening in that life.

Spiritual direction is for anyone yearning for God, for a connection with the Divine.


The Rev. Bonnie Spencer's bio: "I have a passion for helping folks discover what God is up to

in their lives and then discovering how they can participate in the adventure. I have

been working for and care deeply about racial and LGBTQ+ justice. I have completed

Soul2Soul’s “Facing Racism Training” and “Race Talk University” at Shorter AME

Church in Denver.

Catherine is my wife and Finn is my husky mix rescue dog. I enjoy hiking,

reading, jogging, spending time with my family and craft beer."


Behind the Scenes at the Denver Zoo item
Behind the Scenes at the Denver Zoo
$300

Starting bid

$1200 value

Spend time behind the scenes with your favorite animal at the Denver Zoo.

Bring your family or friends. Maximum number of guests depends on what animal you choose to visit.

Admission for 4 to Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance item
Admission for 4 to Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance
$30

Starting bid

$104 value

Admission for 4 to The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.

Personalized Ritual or Liturgy item
Personalized Ritual or Liturgy
$50

Starting bid

$150 value

Receive a personalized ritual or liturgy for you, your family, or community! Whether you want to celebrate a birth, re-naming, or accomplishment, or you're ready to rage about the state of the world (or your ex), make magic with intention. Join Kate Okojie, MDiv as she leads you sacredly to your emotional goal and enjoy the healing along the way. 

Bio: Kate Okojie is an interspiritual minister, systemic change strategist, and transformation facilitator who consults with individuals and organizations to foster equity and ethics. She has a Masters in Divinity from Union Theological Seminary at Columbia University and previously served as a hospital trauma chaplain, legislative chief of staff, and nonprofit executive. Katherine works with revolutionary leaders to foster empathy-building, social/eco justice, and holistic integration of change.

Rockies Baseball Collectables item
Rockies Baseball Collectables
$15

Starting bid

$40 Value

Two Rockies Baseball Bobbleheads and a size XL Rockies baseball t-shirt.

Framed photo of Bristlecone Pine item
Framed photo of Bristlecone Pine
$75

Starting bid

$150 value

14.25 x 17.25 framed photo of a bristlecone pine

Framed photo of Canyonlands item
Framed photo of Canyonlands
$75

Starting bid

$150 value

14.25 x 17.25” framed photo of Canyonlands

Framed photo of ducks in flight item
Framed photo of ducks in flight
$60

Starting bid

$100 value


10.75 x 13”, framed photo of ducks in flight

Framed photo of a Big Horn Sheep item
Framed photo of a Big Horn Sheep
$60

Starting bid

$100 value


12.25 x 14.25”, framed photo of a bighorn sheep

Resin and Walnut Charcuterie Board item
Resin and Walnut Charcuterie Board
$50

Starting bid

$130 value

The board measures 18” x 9” x  1/2“ and is made from live edge walnut and resin with gold flakes.

Betsy J. Holt crafts charcuterie boards from old milled walnut slabs she “inherited” from her father’s garage.  Each board is cut, planed, poured with resin to create unique colors and visual textures. Then boards are sanded to a soft finish.   

Resin is food safe when used as a serving surface.  This board should not be used as a cutting board or a trivet for hot dishes.   Inquiries about other available boards. Can be made at [email protected] 

Archery Experience in the Woods for up to 6 people item
Archery Experience in the Woods for up to 6 people
$50

Starting bid

Value $300

Shooting arrows in the woods is a blast! This is a 90 minute session for up to 6 people outside at #beautyheals, a non-profit community retreat house in Golden, which has a 3 bag archery range. It includes one-on-one and group instruction, bows, arrows, and a fun experience for all ages and levels (7+ can shoot on their own, but younger ones can still participate and be part of the experience outside and shoot some arrows with assistance). Can be a mix of any combination of individuals or a family between June-October either 2025 or 2026. More at communityheals.com. Contact [email protected] to arrange time that works with your schedule.

Metal Print of Fall Colors on the Eagle River item
Metal Print of Fall Colors on the Eagle River
$40

Starting bid

$100 value

18x12metal print of the fall colors on the Eagle River near Wolcott, CO. This photo is taken by professional photographer, Fr. Brian Winter.

A day of fly fishing with Brian Winter including lunch item
A day of fly fishing with Brian Winter including lunch
$50

Starting bid

$300 value

All flies, rods and reels, and equipment, other than waders and boots, are included. A time will be set up to accommodate all parties.

Retreat in a Box item
Retreat in a Box item
Retreat in a Box
$40

Starting bid

$100 Value

Includes a copy of Women Giving Voice to Wisdom, a journal, sketch book, water color paints, chocolate scented candle, matches and pens for journaling.

5 Hours of Writing or Editing Services item
5 Hours of Writing or Editing Services
$50

Starting bid

$250 value


Memoirs  Admissions Essays  Newsletters  Holiday Letters

Have you or a loved one said:

“Oh no! I need a personal statement for my professional certification

application! I HATE writing! (or does writing hate me?!)

“I want to write my memoir. I have no idea how to start.”

“No time to write and I’ve got a deadline to meet.”

“A blank screen or page TERRIFIES me”


Don’t worry or fret. Delay no longer! Partner with Jeanne on your writing project.



Incarnate: collage and painting on wood item
Incarnate: collage and painting on wood
$50

Starting bid

$150 value

Title:  Incarnate
Dimensions - 12" diameter; 13" tall  with plexiglass stand 
Note:  the piece can be hung on the wall as well.
Medium:  Encaustic collage on a wood panel
Artist Statement: 

We are all divinely made and God exists in us.  We are filled with abundance and have what we need.  I like to remind myself of this power, creativity and potential in incarnation.  The piece captures the light, joy and movement of this promise.  

Framed photo of birds in flight item
Framed photo of birds in flight
$50

Starting bid

$100 value


Framed photo of flying birds

