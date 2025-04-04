Company K-1
Company K-1 Easter Raffle!
One ticket!
$5
One ticket that puts your name in once to be picked for the baskets!
One ticket that puts your name in once to be picked for the baskets!
More details...
Add
5 Tickets!
$20
5 for the price of 4! 5 tickets with your name on them!
5 for the price of 4! 5 tickets with your name on them!
More details...
Add
10 Tickets!
$40
10 for the price of 8! Buy a bulk of tickets for a better chance of winning!
10 for the price of 8! Buy a bulk of tickets for a better chance of winning!
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Company K-1
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue