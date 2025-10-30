Darbys Dancers

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Darbys Dancers

About this event

Company Preview Meal Pre-Order - Supporting Darby's Dancers at HKSD

650 Hughes Road

Madison, AL 35758

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal item
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal
$16

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Bottle of water included

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Meal item
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Meal
$16

Spicy Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Bottle of water included

8 piece Nugget Meal item
8 piece Nugget Meal
$16

8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Bottle of water included

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap® Meal item
Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap® Meal
$19

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap® , original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie. - Bottle of water included

Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Filet (Cold) item
Cobb Salad w/ Grilled Filet (Cold)
$18

Sliced, grilled filet (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, fire-roasted corn, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Charred Tomato, and Crispy Red Bell Peppers.

Bottle of water included

Chick-Fil-A Bottled Sweet Tea item
Chick-Fil-A Bottled Sweet Tea
$5
Chick-Fil-A Bottled Lemonade item
Chick-Fil-A Bottled Lemonade
$5
Chick-Fil-A bottled UNSWEET Tea item
Chick-Fil-A bottled UNSWEET Tea
$5
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