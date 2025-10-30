Company Preview Meal Pre-Order - Supporting Darby's Dancers at HKSD

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Madison, AL 35758
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Bottle of water included
Spicy Chicken Sandwich, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Bottle of water included
8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Bottle of water included
Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap® , original Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie. - Bottle of water included
Sliced, grilled filet (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, fire-roasted corn, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Charred Tomato, and Crispy Red Bell Peppers.
Bottle of water included
$
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