Company Summer Picnic-Slinger Speedway - Lynch Pavilion

About this event
Adults age 18+
Included with Your Ticket:
• Dinner (brats, burgers, and a variety of sides and snacks)
• Unlimited beer, soda, and water
• Private grandstand seating to enjoy the races
• Exclusive pit tour for all attendees
Children age 9-17
Included with Your Ticket:
• Dinner (brats, burgers, and a variety of sides and snacks)
• Unlimited beer, soda, and water
• Private grandstand seating to enjoy the races
• Exclusive pit tour for all attendees
Free tickets are still required to be added to your order to secure your registration.
Children under 8
Included with Your Ticket:
• Dinner (brats, burgers, and a variety of sides and snacks)
• Unlimited beer, soda, and water
• Private grandstand seating to enjoy the races
• Exclusive pit tour for all attendees
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!