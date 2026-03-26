St. Vincent de Paul of Washington County

Hosted by

St. Vincent de Paul of Washington County

About this event

Company Summer Picnic-Slinger Speedway - Lynch Pavilion

280 Cedar Creek Rd

Slinger, WI 53086, USA

Exclusive Adult Ticket
$10

Adults age 18+

Included with Your Ticket:

• Dinner (brats, burgers, and a variety of sides and snacks)

• Unlimited beer, soda, and water

• Private grandstand seating to enjoy the races

• Exclusive pit tour for all attendees

Exclusive Child Ticket
$5

Children age 9-17

Included with Your Ticket:

• Dinner (brats, burgers, and a variety of sides and snacks)

• Unlimited beer, soda, and water

• Private grandstand seating to enjoy the races

• Exclusive pit tour for all attendees

Exclusive under 8 yrs old
Free

Free tickets are still required to be added to your order to secure your registration.


Children under 8

Included with Your Ticket:

• Dinner (brats, burgers, and a variety of sides and snacks)

• Unlimited beer, soda, and water

• Private grandstand seating to enjoy the races

• Exclusive pit tour for all attendees

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!