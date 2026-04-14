Compass Commons Title Sponsorships

About this event
Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #1.
Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #2.
Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #3.
Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #4.
Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #5.
Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #6.
The Beauty of a Home Begins on the Outside. This premier sponsorship funds the professional landscaping and security for the entire Compass Commons Community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!