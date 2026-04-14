Shoreline Community Services

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Shoreline Community Services

About this event

Compass Commons Title Sponsorships

Cabin #1 item
Cabin #1
$1,000

Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #1.

Cabin #2 item
Cabin #2
$1,000

Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #2.

Cabin #3 item
Cabin #3
$1,000

Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #3.

Cabin #4 item
Cabin #4
$1,000

Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #4.

Cabin #5 item
Cabin #5
$1,000

Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #5.

Cabin #6 item
Cabin #6
$1,000

Your sponsorship provides quality bedding, storage, a desk, a chair, and shelving for Cabin #6.

Sponsor Compass Commons item
Sponsor Compass Commons
$10,000

The Beauty of a Home Begins on the Outside. This premier sponsorship funds the professional landscaping and security for the entire Compass Commons Community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!