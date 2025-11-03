Hosted by

Compassion Copper Canyon

About this event

Sales closed

Compassion Copper Canyon's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Harrison, TN, USA

Chattanooga Massage Certificate - $80 Value item
Chattanooga Massage Certificate - $80 Value
$60

Starting bid

1 hour massage certificate with Jo Moyes in Chattanooga TN. Treat yourself! Contact number on certificate after winning to set up appt.

Colorful Blanket item
Colorful Blanket
$20

Starting bid

6' x 4'. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Colorful Blanket item
Colorful Blanket
$20

Starting bid

6' x 4'. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Colorful Blanket item
Colorful Blanket
$20

Starting bid

6' x 4'. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Colorful Blanket item
Colorful Blanket
$20

Starting bid

6' x 4'. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Cat and Dog Mug item
Cat and Dog Mug item
Cat and Dog Mug
$5

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Orange Cat Mug item
Orange Cat Mug
$5

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Grey Kitty Mug item
Grey Kitty Mug
$5

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

"Stay Pawsitive" Mug Pair item
"Stay Pawsitive" Mug Pair
$7

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Onyx Lovebirds item
Onyx Lovebirds
$15

Starting bid

2.5 inches tall.

Snowman Mug set of 6 item
Snowman Mug set of 6
$12

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Ceramic and Wooden Giraffe Pair item
Ceramic and Wooden Giraffe Pair
$10

Starting bid

11.5 inches tall. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Tonala Pottery Cups item
Tonala Pottery Cups
$10

Starting bid

Made in Mexico. Set of 2. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

100 Piece Bird Puzzles - 4 sets item
100 Piece Bird Puzzles - 4 sets
$10

Starting bid

Set of 4. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

CCC Logo Sweatshirt item
CCC Logo Sweatshirt
$35

Starting bid

Also available online on CCC Store all year round! All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Pancho item
Pancho item
Pancho
$40

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Pumpkin Jewelry Box item
Pumpkin Jewelry Box
$10

Starting bid

Made in Peru. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Bark Tarahumara Carvings set item
Bark Tarahumara Carvings set
$8

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value item
Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value
$20

Starting bid

Can be picked up in Harrison TN or mailed. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up or mailing.

Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value item
Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value
$20

Starting bid

Can be picked up in Harrison TN or mailed. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up or mailing.

Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value item
Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value
$20

Starting bid

Can be picked up in Harrison TN or mailed. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up or mailing.

Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value item
Bloomin' Brands Gift Card - $25 Value
$20

Starting bid

Can be picked up in Harrison TN or mailed. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up or mailing.

Pale Yellow Vase item
Pale Yellow Vase
$10

Starting bid

Decorative only, 8-9 inches tall. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Decorative Flower Picture item
Decorative Flower Picture
$8

Starting bid

5-7 inches tall. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Decorative Teapot item
Decorative Teapot
$8

Starting bid

2-3 inches tall. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Salt and Pepper shakers item
Salt and Pepper shakers
$8

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Decorative Vase item
Decorative Vase
$8

Starting bid

Decorative only, 5 inches tall. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Decorative vase item
Decorative vase
$10

Starting bid

Decorative vase only, 10-12 inches tall. All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Frozen Cookie Dough - 40 cookies item
Frozen Cookie Dough - 40 cookies item
Frozen Cookie Dough - 40 cookies
$15

Starting bid

All auction winnings must be picked up in Harrison TN ONLY. Text 4232983324 after the auction closes to schedule a time for pick up.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!