Compassion International Presents The Sisterhood Tour: Leanna Crawford with Riley Clemmons and Madison Watkins.

861 Salisbury Rd

Richmond, IN 47374, USA

General Admission
$25

Your General Admission (GA) ticket gives you entry to the event for the date listed. Enjoy full access to the main event areas and all included activities during posted event hours.


Please note

  • Ticket is required for entry and must be shown at the door (digital or printed)
  • Non-refundable unless the event is canceled (then you’ll be contacted with next steps)
  • GA does not include VIP perks, reserved seating, or meet-and-greets (if offered)
Early Entry (15 Minute Head Start)
$35

Beat the lines with Early Entry. This ticket includes admission plus access 15 minutes before General Admission doors open, so you can get in, get settled, and enjoy the event before the crowd.


Please note

  • Early Entry is limited and may sell out
  • Must arrive on time to use early access (late arrivals enter with GA)
  • Non-refundable unless the event is canceled
  • Does not include VIP perks, reserved seating, or meet-and-greets (if offered)
VIP Seating (1st 4 Rows) w/30 min Leanna Q&A!!!
$50

Make your night extra special with VIP access. This ticket includes private entry, a 30-minute Q&A with Leanna in the main auditorium, and premium seating for the show.


Please note

  • VIP tickets are limited and may sell out
  • Please arrive early to ensure you don’t miss the Q&A
  • Non-refundable unless the event is canceled
  • This ticket does not include additional add-ons unless specifically listed

