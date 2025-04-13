eventClosed

Compassion To Companions Raffle

1- Lucky Dog item
1- Lucky Dog
$5
$300 of Lottery Tickets Donated by: Tamara Rowland
2- Eat Local CB item
2- Eat Local CB
$5
Value $399 Nikki’s Gourmet & Sushi Bar-$50 GC, The Spot-$50 GC, Soul Flavor-$50 GC, El Cazador- $25 GC, Seaworthy Kitchen & Bar-$25 GC, Havana’s- $25 GC, Carolina Beach Pier- $25 GC, The Southerly Biscuit & Pie- $25 GC, HopLite Irish Pub-$25 GC, Kate’s Pancake House- $25 GC, (2) Breakfast Entree’s w coffee Jack Mackerel’s- $25 GC, Puffy’s Magic Dragon-$20 GC, Beach Break Donuts- Value $19 (1 Free Dozen Donuts), Pizza Hut CB- Value $10 (1) Topping Large Pizza, Shuckin Shack oyster bar- t-shirt beer koozies.
3-Eat Local CB #2 item
3-Eat Local CB #2
$5
Value $385 Nikki’s Gourmet & Sushi Bar-$50 GC, The Spot-$50 GC, Lake Park Steakhouse-$50 GC, El Cazador- $25 GC, Seaworthy Kitchen & Bar-$25 GC, Havana’s- $25 GC, Carolina Beach Pier- $25 GC, Flaming Amy’s- $25 GC, Cherry Blossom-25 GC, The Veggie Wagon-$20 GC, Butts-N-Such-$20 GC, Island Burger & Bites-$20 GC, Pizza Hut CB- Value $20 (2) Large 1 topping Pizzas, The Dive- (2) Coupons 6 free chicken wings, t-shirt, beer koozie.
4- CB Boardwalk item
4- CB Boardwalk
$5
Value $379 (2) Carolina Beach Music Festival tickets- Value $70 Beach Music or Reggee- Donated by: CB Chamber of Commerce, Oceanside Art & Gifts- Value $159 (Shell Art & Necklace, anklet, ring dish, bath salts, candle, ornaments, personalized writing pad, art piece), The Tropical- $50 GC, Hat, Shirt, Sunny Daze Smokehouse -$25 GC, Hat, Shirt, Beer holder, CB Bar & Grill-$30 GC, Cherry Blossom-$25 GC, The Fudgeboat-$20 Coins.
5-Support Local CB item
5-Support Local CB
$5
Value $456 Sun Fun Rentals- Value 92 Free weekend or 2 day 4 passenger rental), Paddle NC- Value $160 (2 person all day GC), Seaside Shine- GC $125 (3 hours of house cleaning), Pleasure Island Rentals- Value $44 2 Chairs &1 Umbrella Rental (1 Day), Kindred Wedding & Events- $30 Bar Voucher, Good Hops- Centennial Glass $5
6-Support Local #2 item
6-Support Local #2
$5
Value $386 Sun Fun Rentals- Value $92 (Free weekend or 2 day 4 passenger rental), Pleasure Island Rentals- Value $44 2 Chairs &1 Umbrella Rental (1 Day), Hooks & Arrows Sportsman Supply- Value $85 ($50 GC, Hat, Car freshener), Kindred Wedding & Events-$30 Bar Voucher, *Stoked Restaurant- $75 GC, Coozie, Insulated cup, hat, Large Shirt*, * Lazy Pirate-Value $25 GC*, *The Last Resort-$25 GC*, *CB surf shop- $10 GC*
7-Sumthin Beachie item
7-Sumthin Beachie
$5
Value: $168 Pickleball themed: Wine glasses, towel, water bottle, purse, cutting board, paddle cover, napkins.
8- Local Dogs item
8- Local Dogs
$5
Value $395 Pleasure Island Animal Hospital- Value $65 each. (2) Free Exams, Pet Bazaar-Value $100 GC, Janet’s Grooming-$ 70 GC + toy, Coiffed Dog Grooming- $70 GC (Bath), Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Store-$ 25 GC, Island Dog Grooming- 5 free nail trims, Toys
9-Fur The Friends item
9-Fur The Friends
$5
Value $490 Hounds Town Wilmington- GC $160 (5 Days of Dog Daycare), Paw Springs Veterinary- $100 Gift Certificate (Pet Services- valid at both Wilmington Locations), Cape Fearless Dog Training- One Free Private Training Class, Island Dog Grooming- 5 free nail trims, Unleashed-GC $50, Aunt Kerry’s Pet Stop-$25 GC, (Treats, dog toy, shirt, keychain, can food lid, poop bags +holder, bandanna, coasters), BarkBox- GC $45, Animal house- shirt, frisbee, flora probiotic, pig ear, 2 Books Donated by Carolina Beach writer Michael Hackett, Toys, Nail grinder, grounds & hounds coffee rescue roast, woof license frame.
10-Paddles Up item
10-Paddles Up
$5
Value $231 Paddletek- 2 Paddles w protective holders + balls.
11- Chill Dog item
11- Chill Dog
$5
Value $325 Massage Envy- (2) GC Value $ 95 each One-hour massage, facial or stretch session @ Monkey Junction or Mayfair location, Optimum Vitality- Acupuncture session with Cupping, Candles
12- Blessed item
12- Blessed
$5
🙏 Invaluable Holy Bible & Numerous Christian Books, (2) Glasses- Too Blessed To Be Stressed, Quilt, religious & inspirational books/cards, tote bag, wall sign.
13-Laser Tag Battle item
13-Laser Tag Battle
$5
Value $215 Battle House (5) Admissions
14-Beau Rivage Golf & Resort item
14-Beau Rivage Golf & Resort
$5
Value $450 Complimentary Foursome with Cart + GPS. Yankee Candle
15- OTB item
15- OTB
$5
Value $235 Savor Southern Kitchen $50 GC, Cape Fear Seafood Company- $40 4 free appetizers or desserts (Valid in NHC & Brunswick County Only), Tropical Smoothie Cafe-$35 GC, P.T.’s Grill- $25 (2 Free Meals, 2 Hats & Shirts) CB Road location, Brunches-$25 GC, Something Fishy Seafood-$20 GC, Papa Murphy’s- (2) Large 1 topping pizzas, On Pointe Power Bowls-$10 GC, Tommy’s Express Car Wash-5 free car washes.
16- Riverlights item
16- Riverlights
$5
Value $175 Club Golf Indoor- Value $80 (2) 1 hour Free Simulator cards, glasses, beer holders. Smoke on the water- $40 GC, The Getaway Cafe-$30 GC, Shore Break Bikes-$25 GC.
17-Monkey Junction item
17-Monkey Junction
$5
Value $305 Cape Fear Seafood Company-Value $55 $25 GC + 3 free appetizers or desserts (Valid in NHC & Brunswick County Only), El Cerro Grande- (2) $25 GC, Seaside Bagels- (2) $25 GC, Joes Oasis Bar & Grill-(2) $20 GC, Ida Thai Cuisine- $30 GC, Italian Bistro-$20 GC, Sugar Crystals Baking Co.- $10 GC, HOTWORX-5 free hour passes & 1 water bottle container, F45 Training in MJ (2) 1 week free passes
18- Downtown Wilm item
18- Downtown Wilm
$5
Value $250 Hardwire Tattoo-$50 GC, Anne Bonny’s Bar & Grill-(2)$25 GC, Wilmington Water Tours-$40 GC (2 Guest-Eagle Island Cruise), End of Days Distillery-$30 (Chocolate Vodka) Must be 21-ID verified! Mellow Mushroom-$25 GC, Shuckin’ Shack- (5) Free Appetizers, Citrus Salon- Shampoo & Conditioner, Carolina Country Store-$10 GC.
19- Work It Out item
19- Work It Out
$5
Value $230 Kure Beach Yoga- $65 Five class pass, Salty Dog- $54 Three Class Pass, HOTWORX-5 free hour passes & 2 water bottle containers, *CrossFit CB- 13 free classes, hat, t-shirt, jump rope. *
20-Axis Fitness Training CB item
20-Axis Fitness Training CB
$5
Value $350 3 free months of open gym and 10 group training sessions!
21-PurrT item
21-PurrT
$5
Value: $255 Beauty & Bloom (Salon)- $100 GC, Hair Republic- $70 GC (Haircut) + Replenish Gift Set- Authentic Beauty Concept, *Salon 02- $35 GC & numerous hair products.*
22-Bangz item
22-Bangz
$5
Value $350 (3) Gift Certificates 1- Haircut w/ Style 2- Color or Highlights 3- Gel Manicure
23-Foster, Adopt, Rescue item
23-Foster, Adopt, Rescue
$5
Value $280 Donated by: Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue NC Venture Farther Pet Photography: $150 GC Free Mini photography session. Training Clicker, designer harness, collar, leash, nail scissors, photo frame, toys, large dog bone pillow.
24-Lanvale Animal Hospital item
24-Lanvale Animal Hospital
$5
Value: Over $400 Free Wellness Exam including a Comprehensive Wellness Panel, LAH collapsible water bowl with carabiner, Extra sturdy bear toy, Chuckit Ball, Microfiber bath towel and wash gloves, Buddy Wash Shampoo, Lick Mat, Crunchy Os dog treat, Gibson premium jerky treats.
25-Whiskers and Wellness item
25-Whiskers and Wellness
$5
Value $320 (12) Non-alcoholic cocktails with adaptogens(Juniper Cucumber Colins, Coconut Pineapple Painkiller, Lion's Mane Lager), Purr Cup Cafe Mug(Green), (4) Pouncer Toys, Meowijuana aka catnip buds jar, premium organic catnip, hamster ball treat dispensing cat toy, (2) catnip bird toys, frisco mice plush catnip toys, & assortment of toys filled with Catnip. Donated by: Mind Haven Mental Health Chewy- Value $115 Cat tower, Reversible Cat Pad, Catnip Interactive Maze Toy, treats, cat grass growing kit, & various toys.
26-Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait item
26-Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait
$5
Value $300 Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait by Rebecca Hinson 8”x10” gouache portrait (1 animal)
27-Hollywood Feed- Cat Basket item
27-Hollywood Feed- Cat Basket
$5
Value $250 OH SHAG BED FROST 23IN SPOT CAT SCRATCHER NEST 14 IN CAT WANDS FUSSIE CAT OCEANFISH & MACKEREL PURÉE TREAT FUSSIE CAT CHICKEN VEG PUREE TREAT FUSSIE CAT TUNA & SMALL ANCHOVY GOAT MILK PUREE LULUBELLES VDAY CHOCOLATE SBERRY FROMM PURRSNACKITTY SALMON 3OZ ULT BLEND SILVER VINE 2OZ- CAT COL: SUSHI 3/8 X 8-12 FUSSIE CAT TUNA & SALMON GOAT MILK & Chicken GOAT Milk PUREE TREATS WERUVA CAT MEOW YOU DOIN VARIETY PRIMAL CAT GOAT MILK TRT CHK DOYEN MACARON PURRFECT-E & Blue.Red Bow, White Bunny.
28-Hollywood Feed- Dog Basket item
28-Hollywood Feed- Dog Basket
$5
Value $250 SOFT BLKT 40x60 BLK WHT HOUNDSTOOTH BENEBONE DENTAL/WISHBONE BACON MED 2PK FLEECE BONE, Tennis Balls(L,M,S) NUBBIE BUDDIES TRICERATOPS 5 PIG Ears 25 Pk, Donut Blue, Turkey Chips 16oz., Jerky Chicken 10oz., SP Fries 16oz., Beef Training Treat 8oz., Toys
29-Fun 4 Kids: item
29-Fun 4 Kids:
$5
Value $307 Shipwreck Neon Mini Golf- Value $82 4 players for 18 holes, 4 Glow Necklaces, 1 Bucket of popcorn, 4 Waters or Soda. FlipNFly- Value $52 (4)one hour passes, North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher- Value $26 (2) passes, MJ Fuzzy peach- $50 10 free cups, 2 Books Donated by Carolina Beach writer Michael Hackett, Wall Art- (6) Disney, Glitter Rainbow, Beach painting, *Island Cruises- Value $72 dollars*, *Putter Pub- 2-free golf rounds & 2 Koozies.*
30-Art By Lynn Olsen: item
30-Art By Lynn Olsen:
$5
Value $225 Alcohol Art Ink: 2-Paintings ( 23"x12"" & 23"x19""). 1- Serving Bowl 2-3D Hot Plates 1-3D Coaster
31-Tito's Handmade Vodka (Sponsor) item
31-Tito's Handmade Vodka (Sponsor)
$5
Value $325 (12) 750mL Bottles of Vodka Dog Bowl, Toy, Leash, Collar, Pen, Koozies, Bottle Opener, Vodka For Dog People Sign. ID VERIFIED- Must be 21 years old to purchase & win.
32- Tito's Handmade Vodka (Sponsor) item
32- Tito's Handmade Vodka (Sponsor)
$5
Value $325 (12) 750mL Bottles of Vodka Dog Bowl, Toy, Leash, Collar, Pen, Koozies, Tote Bag. Muse be 21 years of age to purchase. ID verification!
33- Lottery Luck item
33- Lottery Luck
$5
Value $100 Scratch off lottery tickets Donated By: CB Locals.
34-College Road Animal Hospital item
34-College Road Animal Hospital
$5
Value $900 12 Months of Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Prevention, Full Comprehensive Bloodwork Profile, Intestinal Parasite Check, Variety of Dog Treats, Pet Odor Exterminator, Pet Body Spray, Tennis balls, rope toys, crinkle toys, Assortment of Pet Friendly Essentials, Pet & Human Water Bottles. (Must have an up to date exam and negative heartworm test before able to provide preventions).
35- Cape Fear Spay/Neuter Clinic item
35- Cape Fear Spay/Neuter Clinic
$5
Value $60-220 Dependent of weight of dog or cat spay/neuter FREE Spay/ Neuter of Dog or Cat
36-Art By Lynn Olsen: item
36-Art By Lynn Olsen:
$350
Value $850 Alcohol Art Ink: 2--Paintings (Measurements- 26"x32" &16"x20"). Silent Auction- Starting Bid $350 [email protected]
37- 50/50 item
37- 50/50
$5
50/50 Raffle Drawing 50% benefiting nonprofit organizations 50% Winner Prize

