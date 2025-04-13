Compassion To Companions Raffle

$300 of Lottery Tickets
Donated by: Tamara Rowland
2- Eat Local CB
$5
Value $399
Nikki’s Gourmet & Sushi Bar-$50 GC,
The Spot-$50 GC,
Soul Flavor-$50 GC,
El Cazador- $25 GC,
Seaworthy Kitchen & Bar-$25 GC,
Havana’s- $25 GC,
Carolina Beach Pier- $25 GC,
The Southerly Biscuit & Pie- $25 GC,
HopLite Irish Pub-$25 GC,
Kate’s Pancake House- $25 GC,
(2) Breakfast Entree’s w coffee
Jack Mackerel’s- $25 GC,
Puffy’s Magic Dragon-$20 GC,
Beach Break Donuts- Value $19
(1 Free Dozen Donuts),
Pizza Hut CB- Value $10 (1) Topping Large Pizza,
Shuckin Shack oyster bar- t-shirt beer koozies.
3-Eat Local CB #2
$5
Value $385
Nikki’s Gourmet & Sushi Bar-$50 GC,
The Spot-$50 GC,
Lake Park Steakhouse-$50 GC,
El Cazador- $25 GC,
Seaworthy Kitchen & Bar-$25 GC,
Havana’s- $25 GC,
Carolina Beach Pier- $25 GC,
Flaming Amy’s- $25 GC,
Cherry Blossom-25 GC,
The Veggie Wagon-$20 GC,
Butts-N-Such-$20 GC,
Island Burger & Bites-$20 GC,
Pizza Hut CB- Value $20 (2) Large 1 topping Pizzas,
The Dive- (2) Coupons 6 free chicken wings, t-shirt, beer koozie.
4- CB Boardwalk
$5
Value $379
(2) Carolina Beach Music Festival tickets- Value $70 Beach Music or Reggee- Donated by: CB Chamber of Commerce,
Oceanside Art & Gifts- Value $159
(Shell Art & Necklace, anklet, ring dish, bath salts, candle, ornaments, personalized writing pad, art piece),
The Tropical- $50 GC, Hat, Shirt,
Sunny Daze Smokehouse -$25 GC, Hat, Shirt, Beer holder,
CB Bar & Grill-$30 GC,
Cherry Blossom-$25 GC,
The Fudgeboat-$20 Coins.
5-Support Local CB
$5
Value $456
Sun Fun Rentals- Value 92
Free weekend or 2 day 4 passenger rental),
Paddle NC- Value $160 (2 person all day GC),
Seaside Shine- GC $125
(3 hours of house cleaning),
Pleasure Island Rentals- Value $44
2 Chairs &1 Umbrella Rental (1 Day),
Kindred Wedding & Events- $30 Bar Voucher,
Good Hops- Centennial Glass $5
6-Support Local #2
$5
Value $386
Sun Fun Rentals- Value $92
(Free weekend or 2 day 4 passenger rental),
Pleasure Island Rentals- Value $44
2 Chairs &1 Umbrella Rental (1 Day),
Hooks & Arrows Sportsman Supply-
Value $85 ($50 GC, Hat, Car freshener),
Kindred Wedding & Events-$30 Bar Voucher,
*Stoked Restaurant- $75 GC, Coozie, Insulated cup, hat, Large Shirt*,
* Lazy Pirate-Value $25 GC*,
*The Last Resort-$25 GC*,
*CB surf shop- $10 GC*
Value $395
Pleasure Island Animal Hospital- Value $65 each. (2) Free Exams,
Pet Bazaar-Value $100 GC,
Janet’s Grooming-$ 70 GC + toy,
Coiffed Dog Grooming- $70 GC (Bath),
Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Store-$ 25 GC,
Island Dog Grooming- 5 free nail trims,
Toys
9-Fur The Friends
$5
Value $490
Hounds Town Wilmington- GC $160
(5 Days of Dog Daycare),
Paw Springs Veterinary- $100 Gift Certificate
(Pet Services- valid at both Wilmington Locations),
Cape Fearless Dog Training- One Free Private Training Class,
Island Dog Grooming- 5 free nail trims,
Unleashed-GC $50,
Aunt Kerry’s Pet Stop-$25 GC, (Treats, dog toy, shirt, keychain, can food lid, poop bags +holder, bandanna, coasters),
BarkBox- GC $45,
Animal house- shirt, frisbee, flora probiotic, pig ear,
2 Books Donated by Carolina Beach writer Michael Hackett,
Toys, Nail grinder, grounds & hounds coffee rescue roast, woof license frame.
10-Paddles Up
$5
Value $231
Paddletek-
2 Paddles w protective holders + balls.
11- Chill Dog
$5
Value $325
Massage Envy- (2) GC Value $ 95 each
One-hour massage, facial or stretch session @ Monkey Junction or Mayfair location,
Optimum Vitality- Acupuncture session with Cupping,
Candles
12- Blessed
$5
🙏 Invaluable
Holy Bible & Numerous Christian Books,
(2) Glasses- Too Blessed To Be Stressed,
Quilt, religious & inspirational books/cards, tote bag, wall sign.
13-Laser Tag Battle
$5
Value $215
Battle House (5) Admissions
14-Beau Rivage Golf & Resort
$5
Value $450
Complimentary Foursome with Cart + GPS.
Yankee Candle
15- OTB
$5
Value $235
Savor Southern Kitchen $50 GC,
Cape Fear Seafood Company- $40
4 free appetizers or desserts
(Valid in NHC & Brunswick County Only),
Tropical Smoothie Cafe-$35 GC,
P.T.’s Grill- $25 (2 Free Meals, 2 Hats & Shirts) CB Road location,
Brunches-$25 GC,
Something Fishy Seafood-$20 GC,
Papa Murphy’s- (2) Large 1 topping pizzas,
On Pointe Power Bowls-$10 GC,
Tommy’s Express Car Wash-5 free car washes.
16- Riverlights
$5
Value $175
Club Golf Indoor- Value $80 (2) 1 hour Free Simulator cards, glasses, beer holders.
Smoke on the water- $40 GC,
The Getaway Cafe-$30 GC,
Shore Break Bikes-$25 GC.
17-Monkey Junction
$5
Value $305
Cape Fear Seafood Company-Value $55
$25 GC + 3 free appetizers or desserts
(Valid in NHC & Brunswick County Only),
El Cerro Grande- (2) $25 GC,
Seaside Bagels- (2) $25 GC,
Joes Oasis Bar & Grill-(2) $20 GC,
Ida Thai Cuisine- $30 GC,
Italian Bistro-$20 GC,
Sugar Crystals Baking Co.- $10 GC,
HOTWORX-5 free hour passes & 1 water bottle container,
F45 Training in MJ (2) 1 week free passes
18- Downtown Wilm
$5
Value $250
Hardwire Tattoo-$50 GC,
Anne Bonny’s Bar & Grill-(2)$25 GC,
Wilmington Water Tours-$40 GC
(2 Guest-Eagle Island Cruise),
End of Days Distillery-$30
(Chocolate Vodka) Must be 21-ID verified!
Mellow Mushroom-$25 GC,
Shuckin’ Shack- (5) Free Appetizers,
Citrus Salon- Shampoo & Conditioner,
Carolina Country Store-$10 GC.
19- Work It Out
$5
Value $230
Kure Beach Yoga- $65 Five class pass,
Salty Dog- $54 Three Class Pass,
HOTWORX-5 free hour passes & 2 water bottle containers,
*CrossFit CB- 13 free classes, hat, t-shirt, jump rope. *
20-Axis Fitness Training CB
$5
Value $350
3 free months of open gym and 10 group training sessions!
Value $350
(3) Gift Certificates
1- Haircut w/ Style
2- Color or Highlights
3- Gel Manicure
23-Foster, Adopt, Rescue
$5
Value $280
Donated by: Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue NC
Venture Farther Pet Photography: $150 GC
Free Mini photography session.
Training Clicker, designer harness, collar, leash, nail scissors, photo frame, toys, large dog bone pillow.
24-Lanvale Animal Hospital
$5
Value: Over $400
Free Wellness Exam including a Comprehensive Wellness Panel,
LAH collapsible water bowl with carabiner,
Extra sturdy bear toy, Chuckit Ball, Microfiber bath towel and wash gloves, Buddy Wash Shampoo, Lick Mat, Crunchy Os dog treat, Gibson premium jerky treats.
25-Whiskers and Wellness
$5
Value $320
(12) Non-alcoholic cocktails with adaptogens(Juniper Cucumber Colins, Coconut Pineapple Painkiller, Lion's Mane Lager), Purr Cup Cafe Mug(Green), (4) Pouncer Toys, Meowijuana aka catnip buds jar, premium organic catnip, hamster ball treat dispensing cat toy, (2) catnip bird toys, frisco mice plush catnip toys, & assortment of toys filled with Catnip.
Donated by: Mind Haven Mental Health
Chewy- Value $115
Cat tower, Reversible Cat Pad, Catnip Interactive Maze Toy, treats, cat grass growing kit, & various toys.
26-Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait
$5
Value $300
Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait by
Rebecca Hinson
8”x10” gouache portrait (1 animal)
Value $307
Shipwreck Neon Mini Golf- Value $82
4 players for 18 holes, 4 Glow Necklaces, 1 Bucket of popcorn, 4 Waters or Soda.
FlipNFly- Value $52 (4)one hour passes,
North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher- Value $26 (2) passes,
MJ Fuzzy peach- $50 10 free cups,
2 Books Donated by Carolina Beach writer Michael Hackett,
Wall Art- (6) Disney, Glitter Rainbow, Beach painting,
*Island Cruises- Value $72 dollars*,
*Putter Pub- 2-free golf rounds & 2 Koozies.*
30-Art By Lynn Olsen:
$5
Value $225
Alcohol Art Ink:
2-Paintings ( 23"x12"" & 23"x19"").
1- Serving Bowl
2-3D Hot Plates
1-3D Coaster
31-Tito's Handmade Vodka (Sponsor)
$5
Value $325
(12) 750mL Bottles of Vodka
Dog Bowl, Toy, Leash, Collar, Pen, Koozies, Bottle Opener, Vodka For Dog People Sign.
ID VERIFIED- Must be 21 years old to purchase & win.
32- Tito's Handmade Vodka (Sponsor)
$5
Value $325
(12) 750mL Bottles of Vodka
Dog Bowl, Toy, Leash, Collar, Pen, Koozies, Tote Bag.
Muse be 21 years of age to purchase. ID verification!
33- Lottery Luck
$5
Value $100
Scratch off lottery tickets
Donated By: CB Locals.
34-College Road Animal Hospital
$5
Value $900
12 Months of Flea, Tick, and Heartworm Prevention, Full Comprehensive Bloodwork Profile, Intestinal Parasite Check, Variety of Dog Treats, Pet Odor Exterminator, Pet Body Spray, Tennis balls, rope toys, crinkle toys, Assortment of Pet Friendly Essentials, Pet & Human Water Bottles.
(Must have an up to date exam and negative heartworm test before able to provide preventions).
35- Cape Fear Spay/Neuter Clinic
$5
Value $60-220
Dependent of weight of dog or cat spay/neuter
FREE Spay/ Neuter of Dog or Cat
36-Art By Lynn Olsen:
$350
Value $850
Alcohol Art Ink:
2--Paintings (Measurements- 26"x32" &16"x20").
Silent Auction- Starting Bid $350
[email protected]
