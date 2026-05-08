Two Rivers Martial Arts

Offered by

Two Rivers Martial Arts

About the memberships

Competition Team & Black Belt Club Membership

Competition Team: Sign Up Fee
$1

No expiration

Your Sign Up Fee includes:

1 Orange Global Karate Patch

1 Competition Team Patch

& covers the cost of 1 uniform back embroidery


*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Annual Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Annual Membership payment).

Competition Team Annual Fee
$1

Valid until May 27, 2027

Annual Fee for Competition Team. This can be waved if a student obtains a $200 or more donation to Two Rivers Martial Arts. Please be sure to choose automatic renewal at checkout.


*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Annual Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Annual Membership payment).

Black Belt Club: Membership Sign Up Fee
$1

No expiration

Black Belt Club Membership includes:

Quarterly Black Belt Club meetings

1 Orange Global Karate Patch

1 Black Belt Club Patch

Black Belt with Student's Name to be displayed inside the do jang

& covers the cost of 1 uniform back embroidery


*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Monthly Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Monthly Membership payment).

Masters Club: Membership Sign Up Fee
$1

No expiration

Black Belt Club Membership includes:

Quarterly Black Belt Club meetings

1 Orange Global Karate Patch

1 Black Belt Club Patch

Black Belt with Student's Name to be displayed inside the do jang

& covers the cost of 1 uniform back embroidery


*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Monthly Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Monthly Membership payment).

Black Belt or Masters Club Monthly Fee
$1

Renews monthly

Monthly Fee for Black Belt Club & Masters Club Members


*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Monthly Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Monthly Membership payment).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!