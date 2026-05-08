Competition Team & Black Belt Club Membership

About the memberships
No expiration
Your Sign Up Fee includes:
1 Orange Global Karate Patch
1 Competition Team Patch
& covers the cost of 1 uniform back embroidery
*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Annual Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Annual Membership payment).
Valid until May 27, 2027
Annual Fee for Competition Team. This can be waved if a student obtains a $200 or more donation to Two Rivers Martial Arts. Please be sure to choose automatic renewal at checkout.
*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Annual Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Annual Membership payment).
No expiration
Black Belt Club Membership includes:
Quarterly Black Belt Club meetings
1 Orange Global Karate Patch
1 Black Belt Club Patch
Black Belt with Student's Name to be displayed inside the do jang
& covers the cost of 1 uniform back embroidery
*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Monthly Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Monthly Membership payment).
No expiration
Black Belt Club Membership includes:
Quarterly Black Belt Club meetings
1 Orange Global Karate Patch
1 Black Belt Club Patch
Black Belt with Student's Name to be displayed inside the do jang
& covers the cost of 1 uniform back embroidery
*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Monthly Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Monthly Membership payment).
Renews monthly
Monthly Fee for Black Belt Club & Masters Club Members
*Please Note: Due to Zeffy billing limitations, the initial enrollment is split into two payments at checkout. You must select BOTH the Sign-Up Fee and the recurring Monthly Membership option to complete enrollment. Your total initial enrollment payment today will be $50 ($30 Sign-Up Fee + $20 first Monthly Membership payment).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!