Competitive Edge Auction

A unique opportunity on Zoom (or at the Harvard Club) for students (and parents) to gain an insider’s perspective on the highly selective college admissions interview process from a current alumni interviewer for two of the nation’s most selective universities.





This personalized session will cover:





What interviewers are actually evaluating

How interviews fit into the broader admissions process

How to prepare without sounding overly rehearsed

Common mistakes and misconceptions

How to tell your story authentically and effectively

Strategies for handling unexpected questions

The “dos and don’ts” that can make a meaningful difference





The session can also include a mock interview with individualized feedback tailored to the student’s goals, interests, and application style.





Ideal for high school students beginning the college admissions journey — especially those applying to selective colleges and universities. Value = Priceless











