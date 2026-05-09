Competitive Edge Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
A unique opportunity on Zoom (or at the Harvard Club) for students (and parents) to gain an insider’s perspective on the highly selective college admissions interview process from a current alumni interviewer for two of the nation’s most selective universities.
This personalized session will cover:
What interviewers are actually evaluating
The session can also include a mock interview with individualized feedback tailored to the student’s goals, interests, and application style.
Ideal for high school students beginning the college admissions journey — especially those applying to selective colleges and universities. Value = Priceless
Starting bid
Design a higher education "game plan" with Elizabeth England, a PR, marketing & branding pro. For Class of 2027, 2028, 2029—and even 2030.
Finding the right college is about fit. In this one-hour Zoom session, a seasoned communications and branding professional will help your student cut through the noise and build a smart, personalized approach to the college search. See attached certificate for full details of possible topics for discussion.
The college process can feel overwhelming — but it doesn't have to. This session gives your student a clear starting point and the confidence to take on one of high school's biggest milestones. FMV: $500. Expiration Date: 10/1/26
Starting bid
A personalized, one-on-one session (on Zoom or the Harvard Club) designed to help students craft a compelling resume for two of the most important moments in their lives: the college application and the job search.
Led by an experienced insider/pro, this session goes beyond formatting tips. You'll learn how to identify and articulate your strengths, present your experiences in a way that resonates with admissions officers and employers alike, and build a resume that tells a cohesive, authentic story — not just a list of activities and accomplishments. This session covers:
Starting bid
Admissions officers read thousands of essays. Elizabeth England — a seasoned PR and branding expert — knows how to make one land. In one focused hour on Zoom, she'll help your student find their story, sharpen their message, or elevate their draft, whatever they need most. Think of it as having a brand strategist in your corner for the most important piece of writing of your teenager's life.
Starting bid
One-hour consultation: tutoring, academic counseling, or test prep. Here's what owner Danielle has to say: "Each member of our team of educators understands the importance of a strong academic standing, an attention to deadlines, competitive test scores, and a solid communication between student, parent, and teacher. We know the tests, admissions guidelines, and curricula at schools across the five boroughs and beyond. We're large enough to address a broad range of academic issues, yet small enough to provide close attention to each student's particular strengths and weaknesses. No one student is the same. Our students are well-rounded, ambitious, and inspiring. We're proud to say our instructors possess the same qualities. We assess needs and focus ambitions: on paper, in writing, and on transcripts. Our experience informs us. Our students inspire us." FMV: $200
Starting bid
One-hour consultation: tutoring, academic counseling, or test prep. Here's what owner Danielle has to say: "Each member of our team of educators understands the importance of a strong academic standing, an attention to deadlines, competitive test scores, and a solid communication between student, parent, and teacher. We know the tests, admissions guidelines, and curricula at schools across the five boroughs and beyond. We're large enough to address a broad range of academic issues, yet small enough to provide close attention to each student's particular strengths and weaknesses. No one student is the same. Our students are well-rounded, ambitious, and inspiring. We're proud to say our instructors possess the same qualities. We assess needs and focus ambitions: on paper, in writing, and on transcripts. Our experience informs us. Our students inspire us." FMV: $200
Starting bid
College Coach Mara Hatzimemos will work with you and your student as they navigate the at times challenging college process-taking them through the common app, helping them develop a well crafted list of schools and working on finding their voice throughout the application. Spend an hour with college counselor Mara, who will help make the college process and the Common App less stressful for you and your child! Expiration: 6/30/27
FMV: $275
Starting bid
One hour of counseling to be used in whatever way helps the student and family on their college admission journey: to find their ideal college list, plan courses, or strategize applications, for example.
Notes/Restrictions:
This offer may not be exchanged for cash redemption or other counseling services. Certificate must be presented at the time of enrollment. Appointments are offered Monday-Friday, 11 am to 6 pm, and are scheduled in accordance with counselor availability. (Expires December 15, 2027). $400 FMV.
Starting bid
Give your Beaconite the competitive edge on their college applications! Give them the gift of SAT or ACT learning in a small-group setting. Redeem by: 7/31/26 FMV: $499
Starting bid
Looking for a SAT boost? Try a one-month subscription to Ivy Tutor’s “SAT Boost”: 4 weekly live SAT lessons, access to question banks and drills you won't see anywhere else, mentor meetings, mock exams, and access to other resources, including a Desmos course before the exam.
Top 10 bidders win (each winner pays their bid price). FMV: $699 SAT Boost : https://ivytutorsnetwork.com/exams/sat-test-prep
Starting bid
Determining academic strengths and weaknesses need not be a mystery. Ivy Tutors will provide an hour-long, online, self-administered cognitive strengths assessment (developed at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine) to determine your student's unique learning profile. The cognitive assessment will evaluate the skills that influence how your student learns, including memory, attention, reasoning, executive functioning, and processing speed. Includes video interpretation of the results. Fun fact: NASA uses this test to assess astronauts during long-duration space flights!
FMV: $199
Starting bid
Your student will receive a personalized college admissions plan includes:
- 20+ page personalized college admissions plan
- Two 30-minute consultations with John Morganelli, former Head of College Admissions at Cornell. FMV: $1,999 https://ivytutorsnetwork.com/services/blueprint-college-admissions
Starting bid
Need an ELA tutor? Look no further than our Beacon parent community for a one-hour session. Chana Krasnjanski, a senior parent, is a high school English teacher with 20 years of experience preparing students for college and teaching expository writing at local NYC colleges. On the side, she supports students privately with their college essays. This is a personal passion because writing is a pathway to understanding ourselves, and that’s the greatest gift we could give ourselves. FMV: $175
Starting bid
Why study for the wrong test? Jonathan Hopkins, a test prep tutor for the SAT, ACT, GMAT, GRE, and LSAT, will provide your student with diagnostic tests in the SAT, ACT, or both. You will receive a analytic breakdown of your student's performance, and a zoom consultation with Jonathan in which he gets under the hood with how your student did, which test offers a likelier path to an elite score, and how to build a study plan and timeline for taking either test. With over 20 years of experience tutoring, teaching, and coaching students into the 99th percentile, Jonathan now works with Forum Education, NYC's top tutoring firm with specialists across pre-college and post-graduate disciplines.
FMV: $750 [email protected]
Starting bid
Two, one hour-long sessions, worth $200, to be used for SAT tutoring, college essay applications, or related work. No expiration date. Jon is the proud father of a Beacon alum.
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